Nashik: Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel Named As Accused In TCS Harassment And Conversion Case |

Nashik: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel has reportedly been named as a suspect in the TCS women's harassment and alleged religious conversion case.

A case has allegedly been registered against Jaleel for providing shelter to Nida Khan, another suspect in the case. Earlier, AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel had also reportedly been booked in connection with the matter.

The development comes amid reports that investigators have found evidence against Jaleel. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Nashik Police is probing the case.

According to available information, Nashik Police have recorded Jaleel's statement in connection with the Nida Khan case.

Investigators reportedly recovered certain audio recordings from the mobile phone of AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel. Jaleel's voice samples have also allegedly been collected as part of the investigation.

Jaleel is expected to appear before the investigating authorities for further questioning and legal proceedings.

Reports also indicate that the SIT has informed the court about Jaleel's alleged involvement in providing shelter to Nida Khan.

Court's Observations in Nida Khan Case

Earlier, the court, while referring to the preliminary investigation into the TCS case, reportedly observed that, prima facie, Nida Khan appeared to have attempted to psychologically influence the complainant along with other suspects.

The first information report (FIR) reportedly states that the suspects allegedly gained the complainant's confidence and attempted to influence her beliefs and religious identity by telling her that "Hindu religion is not good."

The investigation is underway to establish the allegations and determine the role of each individual involved.