Nashik: Tamil Nadu Cancels 400-Tonne Onion Order After 30% Of Consignment Found Rotten |

Nashik: The Tamil Nadu Government has cancelled a purchase order for 400 metric tonnes of onions procured through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) after nearly 30% of the consignment sent from Nashik to Chennai was found rotten.

The rejection has triggered a dispute between the Tamil Nadu Cooperation Department and NAFED over the quality of onions, raising concerns over government procurement, transportation and storage practices.

Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association, disclosed the development.

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Onions Allegedly Dispatched Before Quality Inspection

The Tamil Nadu Cooperation Department had placed an order for 400 metric tonnes of onions on Oct 20 under the fourth phase of procurement.

The department had stipulated that Tamil Nadu officials must complete quality inspection before dispatch. A team headed by the Joint Registrar of the Cooperation Department was also appointed for this purpose.

However, NAFED officials allegedly dispatched the onions by rail to Chennai before the official quality inspection was completed, reportedly violating the prescribed procedure.

The consignment arrived at the Korukkupet freight yard in Chennai on Oct 31.

Following unloading, disagreements between Tamil Nadu officials and NAFED over the quality of onions resulted in the consignment remaining in trucks for two days.

While the Tamil Nadu Cooperation Department refused to accept the onions, citing failure to meet prescribed quality standards, NAFED insisted that the department take possession of the stock.

NAFED eventually diverted the consignment for sale to private wholesale traders after the purchase order was cancelled.

Complaints of Onion Deterioration Increase

Since Sept 1, various central government agencies have procured 2,38,032 metric tonnes of onions under the government onion distribution initiative.

According to official sources, approximately 92% to 95% of the procured onions have been distributed.

During the third phase, of the 700.19 metric tonnes procured, 646.14 metric tonnes were sold.

However, complaints about onions deteriorating at fair-price shops and warehouses have reportedly increased since the third week of October, raising concerns over storage and distribution practices.

Onion Growers Demand High-Level Inquiry

Dighole alleged that the incident highlighted shortcomings in onion procurement, transportation, storage and distribution systems.

"Farmers' onions are fetching distress prices, while negligence by government agencies is proving costly," he said.

Dighole questioned why stringent quality standards were imposed on farmers during procurement when government agencies themselves failed to ensure proper quality control and preservation.

Alleging that administrative lapses were resulting in wastage of taxpayers' money and losses to onion growers, he demanded a high-level inquiry, strict action against those responsible and an efficient procurement mechanism that ensures remunerative prices for farmers.