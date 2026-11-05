Nashik: Phalahari Maharaj Claims Kapiladhara-Kanvai Is Original Kumbh Mela Site, Alleges President Misled |

Nashik: Phalahari Maharaj has questioned where the drop of amrit (nectar) from the Samudra Manthan fell, claiming that Kapiladhara-Kanvai is the original site of the Kumbh Mela. He has also alleged that President Droupadi Murmu was presented with an inaccurate account of history.

According to religious tradition, the Samudra Manthan took place in the Satya Yuga, while the origin of the Godavari River is associated with the Treta Yuga. Referring to these accounts, Phalahari Maharaj has asked scholars to clarify when and where the drop of amrit fell.

He alleged that the administration had overlooked Kapiladhara-Kanvai, which he considers the original Kumbh Mela site, while organising an elaborate dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony.

The allegations come amid preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, including flag-hoisting rituals, religious observances and administrative arrangements.

Was the President Misled?

Phalahari Maharaj questioned whether the religious and historical significance of Kapiladhara-Kanvai had been accurately conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu when the history and traditions of the Kumbh Mela were presented to her.

He asked whether the information provided to the President was incomplete or historically inaccurate.

Alleging that the President had been misled through a distorted account of history, he demanded an impartial inquiry to establish the facts.

Why Has Kapiladhara-Kanvai Been Ignored?

Maintaining that Kapiladhara-Kanvai is the original site of the Kumbh Mela, Phalahari Maharaj questioned why its religious, historical and cultural significance had not received official recognition.

He also sought clarification on the administration's plans for development projects, facilities for devotees, preservation of the pilgrimage site and necessary infrastructure.

He alleged that organising grand flag-hoisting ceremonies for publicity while ignoring demands for the site's development amounted to administrative injustice and disregard for religious tradition.