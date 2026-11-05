Nashik: FDA Suspends Licences Of Five Sweet Manufacturers After Cockroach And Insect Infestation Found | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its inspection drive across Nashik city and district to ensure safe, quality food products are available during the festive season. Following inspections, the FDA suspended the licences of five sweet manufacturing establishments after detecting serious violations of food safety and hygiene regulations. The action has stirred up sweet manufacturers and traders.

Serious Hygiene Violations Detected

During inspections, FDA officials reportedly found unhygienic conditions at certain sweet manufacturing units, improper handling of food products and infestations of cockroaches and other insects.

Officials observed serious violations of Schedule IV provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations. Considering the potential health risks to consumers, the administration initiated licence suspension proceedings against the establishments concerned.

Licences of Five Establishments Suspended

The FDA suspended the licences of the following five sweet manufacturing establishments:

Sirvi Sweets, Deolali Camp

Krishna Sagar Sweets, Ashoka Marg, Nashik

Pancham Sweets, Tidke Colony, Nashik

Sai Bikaner Sweets, near Ozhar Bus Stand, Ozhar

Uttam Farsan and Sweets, Bhagur

The FDA found serious irregularities during inspections of these establishments, prompting the licence suspensions.

Inspection Drive Under Senior Officials

The special inspection drive was conducted under the guidance of Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioners Vinod Dhawad, Sandeep Deore and Dinesh Tamboli.

Food Safety Officers Suhas Mandlik, Ashwini Patil, Pratik Bhad and Rutuja Navale participated in the inspections and enforcement action.

Citizens Urged to Report Food Safety Violations

With demand for sweets, farsan and other food products increasing during the festive season, the FDA has directed food business operators to comply strictly with hygiene and food safety norms.

Citizens suspecting adulteration or unsafe food products can register complaints through the FDA's official portal, complaints.mahafda.in.

The FDA has indicated that strict action will continue against establishments violating food safety regulations to safeguard public health during the festive season.