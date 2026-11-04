Nashik: Fake Traffic Police Officer Caught Demanding Money From Motorists In Pimpalgaon Baswant |WATCH VIDEO | AI

Nashik: An incident of police impersonation has come to light in Pimpalgaon Baswant, where a man allegedly posing as a traffic police officer was caught demanding money from motorists at the Chinchkhed intersection. The incident raised concerns over individuals using fake uniforms and equipment to mislead commuters and collect money illegally.

The suspect, identified as Akash Balasaheb Kshirsagar, was reportedly stopping vehicles while wearing a uniform bearing a 'Maharashtra Police' badge and a traffic police logo. He was also carrying a challan (fine) machine, which allegedly helped him pose as an authorised traffic police official and convince motorists to comply with his demands.

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Kshirsagar, a native of Ozar, had previously worked as a traffic warden in the Mumbai Naka area of Nashik. Police have registered a case against him at Pimpalgaon Baswant Police Station under Sections 204 and 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident has prompted authorities to urge motorists to remain vigilant and verify the identity of traffic personnel before responding to requests for fines or payments. Citizens have also been advised to report suspicious individuals impersonating police officers to the nearest police station.