Nashik: Passengers Oppose Superfast Fares On Panchavati, Rajyarani And Sevagram Express | AI

Nashik: Central Railway has decided to reclassify nine long-distance trains from Superfast to Mail/Express status, effective Jan 1, 2027. The list includes two trains operating within Maharashtra, while the remaining seven connect Mumbai to other states. Passengers in Nashik and surrounding districts are now demanding that the Panchavati, Rajyarani and Sevagram Express trains also be reclassified as non-Superfast services.

The Superfast designation requires passengers to pay additional charges. A standard reserved ticket costs ₹15 more than that of a non-Superfast service, while fares for air-conditioned coaches are also higher.

For instance, the Sevagram Superfast takes three hours and 45 minutes to travel from Nashik Road to Bhusawal, whereas the non-Superfast Godan Express completes the same journey in three hours and 10 minutes. Passengers are frustrated that they are being charged extra for Superfast status despite receiving no time-saving benefit on this route.

The Rajyarani Express currently carries a dual classification. It operates as a Superfast train between Banaras and Manmad but as a non-Superfast train between Mumbai and Nanded. Consequently, tickets booked from Mumbai are subject to Superfast fares.

As the Panchavati (12110), Rajyarani and Sevagram Express trains are categorised as Superfast, monthly pass holders and regular commuters say they face an unnecessary financial burden.

Passengers believe that reclassifying these trains as non-Superfast services would not only reduce ticket costs but also put an end to what they describe as an "unfair financial drain" imposed under the guise of Superfast status.