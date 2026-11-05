Nashik: Harshvardhan Sapkal Alleges 150 Voters Deleted From Kurangwadi Rolls During SIR |

Nashik: Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being used to deprive citizens of their voting rights. Addressing a chaupal (community meeting) organised by the Congress in the remote tribal village of Kurangwadi in Igatpuri taluka, Sapkal raised the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod'.

Sapkal claimed that around 150 of the village's 750 registered voters had been removed from the electoral rolls through the SIR process.

"In a remote tribal village like Kurangwadi, there are 750 registered voters. Yet, regrettably, the administration has effectively disenfranchised about 150 of them. These citizens are the original inhabitants of this village, born and raised on this very soil, and, shockingly, their names have been struck off the rolls through the SIR process. Reducing the village's voter base by 20% reveals the true, dangerous nature of this SIR initiative," he said.

Sapkal said a gram sabha (village assembly) was held in Kurangwadi as part of the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign. According to him, the villagers unanimously decided to participate in the movement, and the entire village stood in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He claimed that Kurangwadi had demonstrated how flawed the SIR process was and alleged that tribal communities were being deprived of their fundamental right to vote.

Alleges Conspiracy to Deprive Citizens of Rights

Sapkal alleged that a major conspiracy was underway to deprive citizens of their rights and freedoms, effectively reducing them to slavery again.

He claimed that the nation's wealth and land were being handed over to industrialists and that land belonging to ordinary citizens and farmers was being acquired for development projects that might offer local people little more than jobs as security guards.

"In the past, the British imposed slavery upon us; today, the 'Ranga-Billa' duo sitting in Delhi is imposing a new form of economic and political slavery. While the Indian Constitution and the Congress party recognise these communities as 'Adivasis' (indigenous people), the BJP and the Sangh label them as 'Vanvasis' (forest dwellers). There is a deliberate attempt to erase the original identity of the Adivasis and destroy their culture. If we remain silent today, these rulers will go so far as to sell the very ghungroos (bells) from our feet. Therefore, we must all unite and fight to protect our rights, our Constitution and our right to vote," he said.

Congress Leaders Attend Village Meeting

The meeting was attended by Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra in-charge Sirivella Prasad and co-in-charge BM Sandeep.

Congress leader Lucky Bhau Jadhav, taluka president Ramdas Dhande, district general secretary Akash Parakh and local representatives Sarpanch Gopal Sawant, Pintu Sawant and Shankar Sawant organised the event and conveyed the villagers' concerns.

State-level leader Rajaram Pangavne, district president Bharat Takekar and others were also present.

The leaders paid their respects to the presiding deity of Kurangwadi village. Adivasi women performed traditional rituals, while members of the community welcomed the leaders with dhol-tasha (traditional drums and cymbals) and traditional dances.

The event concluded with the national anthem.