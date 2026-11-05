Nashik: Rohit Pawar Questions Transparency In ₹35,000 Crore Kumbh Projects, Gives 10-Day Ultimatum |

Nashik: Preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela have triggered a political controversy, with Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar alleging a serious lack of transparency in development projects worth approximately ₹35,000 crore.

Pawar claimed that corruption amounting to ₹7,000 crore to ₹8,000 crore had taken place under the pretext of Kumbh Mela-related works. He warned of launching an aggressive campaign to bring the alleged irregularities before the public and demanded accountability from the administration and officials concerned.

Questions Raised Over Ring Road, Tenders and Appointments

Pawar also levelled serious allegations against Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan. He claimed that officials working in Jalgaon who were allegedly close to the minister had been brought to Nashik.

Pawar alleged that the Ring Road alignment had been modified in a manner that would benefit builders and raised questions over land acquisition worth approximately ₹1,500 crore.

He further alleged that contracts worth ₹5,000 crore to ₹7,000 crore had been awarded to individuals and entities allegedly connected with Mahajan.

Referring to meetings of selected officials at Manas Hotel in Igatpuri, Pawar expressed suspicion of irregularities in tenders worth crore of rupees issued in the name of police training and other training programmes.

10-Day Ultimatum, Threat of Legal Action

Pawar warned that he would adopt an aggressive approach against the officials concerned if details of Kumbh Mela projects were not made available within 10 days.

He said he had written to the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector and Kumbh Mela Commissioner seeking information about the projects. According to him, the required documents had not been provided despite applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Earlier, on Oct 31, he had issued a public notice warning of legal action if the information was not disclosed.

Raises Concerns Over Godavari Pollution

During his Nashik visit, Pawar inspected the Ramkund area and locations affected by industrial pollution and wastewater discharge, including the Datt Nagar area.

He stressed that ensuring clean Godavari water for the millions of devotees and saints expected during the Kumbh Mela should be a priority.

Pawar demanded urgent implementation of sewage treatment projects and strict action against industries discharging untreated wastewater. He also reportedly issued a 20-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and pollution control authorities to address industrial pollution.

Not Opposed to Development, but Against Corruption

Clarifying his position, Pawar said development works for the Kumbh Mela were necessary, but misuse of public money in the name of a religious event would not be tolerated.

He raised questions over the excavation of roads in good condition, deaths in accidents caused by roadwork, compensation to affected families and statutory approvals for the Ring Road project.

Pawar demanded that expenditure, tenders, contracts, quality of works and actual costs of Kumbh Mela projects be disclosed to the public.