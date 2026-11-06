Nashik: Administration To Address Flag-Hoisting Lapses Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela |

Nashik: The administration will incorporate lessons from the Oct 31 flag-hoisting ceremony attended by President Droupadi Murmu to improve preparations for the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Special emphasis will be placed on crowd management, devotees' safety, entry pass distribution, infrastructure development and timely completion of works.

These directions were issued during a review meeting held at Trimbakeshwar in the presence of MP Rajabhau Waje, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Superintendent of Police DS Swami and other officials.

Waje stressed the need for detailed planning to minimise inconvenience to devotees and residents. He also highlighted the importance of public participation.

Shortcomings to Be Reviewed

District Collector Ayush Prasad said that shortcomings and technical difficulties observed during the flag-hoisting ceremony would be reviewed and corrective measures implemented.

He directed all departments to expedite pending works and ensure transparent and timely arrangements.

Police officials stressed the need for coordinated security arrangements and systematic entry pass distribution for sadhus and mahants.

Civic Works and Security Reviewed

Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar called for expediting pending civic works, particularly water purification at Kushavart Teerth and strengthening security arrangements.

The meeting also reviewed infrastructure projects, entry pass verification, security deployment and interdepartmental coordination to prevent a recurrence of shortcomings during the Kumbh Mela.