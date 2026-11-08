Nashik: Wife Donates Brain-Dead Husband’s Organs, Gives New Lease Of Life To Several Patients |

Nashik: Diwali, the festival of lights and new hopes, turned into a period of profound sorrow for the Mali family of Nandur Madhmeshwar after Raosaheb Mali, a young farm labourer, suffered a serious road accident and was declared brain-dead during treatment.

After receiving initial treatment at a private hospital in Nashik, he was shifted to MVP's Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College and Hospital in Adgaon, where doctors made every effort to save his life.

Amid the grief of losing her husband, Meena Mali, along with his parents and other relatives, decided to donate his organs, offering hope to several patients awaiting transplantation.

Counselling by organ donation coordinator Dr Sanjay Rakibe, under the guidance of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), helped the family understand the importance of organ donation.

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Wife's Decision Turns Personal Tragedy into Hope

Expressing her decision, Meena Mali said, "This Diwali has brought darkness into my life, but if my husband's organs can illuminate the lives of others, what greater satisfaction could there be? Instead of his body turning into ashes, I wish his organs could give someone a new life."

Following the family's consent, an organ retrieval procedure was completed within five-and-a-half hours, from 4.30 am to 10 am.

Raosaheb's heart was transported through an air corridor to HN Hospital in Mumbai, while his liver was sent to Pune for transplantation. One kidney was retained at MVP Hospital in Adgaon, while the other was sent to Nine Pearl Hospital in Nashik.

His eyes were donated to MVP Hospital in Adgaon, while his skin was donated to Nehete Hospital in Nashik.

Police and Hospital Teams Assist in Organ Retrieval

The procedure involved the coordinated efforts of the hospital's medicine and surgery departments, nephrologists, surgeons, nursing staff and supporting personnel.

Nashik City Police, Adgaon Police Station and airport authorities extended assistance to ensure timely organ retrieval and transportation.

The process was conducted under the guidance of MVP Society General Secretary Advocate Nitin Thackeray, other office-bearers, directors, Education Officer Dr Dnyaneshwar Lokhande and Dean Dr Sudhir Bhamare.

Advocate Nitin Thackeray described the family's decision as socially significant and exemplary, stating that the organ donation would give a new lease of life to several people.

The Mali family's decision during Diwali has highlighted the importance of compassion and selfless service. Although Raosaheb is no longer with his family, his organ donation has offered hope to several patients and their families.