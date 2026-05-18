Nashik: Has The Pune-Nashik Semi-High-Speed Rail Project Been ‘Shelved’? Satyajeet Tambe Questions Railways |

Nashik: Following the approval granted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to the Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high-speed rail project in Gujarat, fresh speculation has arisen regarding the future of the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project in Maharashtra. Against this backdrop, Satyajeet Tambe, the Independent MLA representing the Nashik Graduates' Constituency, has issued a direct warning to the Ministry of Railways. He delivered a clear message: "If Maharashtra continues to be consistently neglected, this injustice will not be tolerated."

Gujarat’s Project vs. Maharashtra’s Wait

The Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)-Dholera semi-high-speed double-line project in Gujarat received approval on May 13, 2026. This project, spanning approximately 134 kilometres, is expected to incur an estimated cost of Rs 20,667 crore. Notably, this project is set to be built using indigenous technology, making it the country's first semi-high-speed rail project. Once completed, it will reduce travel time to just 48 minutes.

On the other hand, the status of the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed project remains uncertain. The original plan for this 235-kilometre-long project envisioned trains running at up to 200 km/h, completing the journey between Pune and Nashik in just two hours. The total estimated cost for the project stood at approximately Rs 16,000 crore. However, the originally proposed route passing through Chakan, Narayangaon, Sangamner, and Sinnar faced opposition due to its proximity to the sensitive zone surrounding the GMRT (Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope). Consequently, the Ministry of Railways proposed an alternative route via Ahilyanagar-Shirdi; a move that locals believe has effectively denied the regions of North Pune and Sangamner the opportunity for developmental growth. Satyajit Tambe Takes an Aggressive Stance

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Satyajit Tambe stated, “Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had previously given a positive response to this project. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the appointment of a committee regarding this matter in the Legislative Assembly. Under these circumstances, the fact that rumours regarding the project's cancellation are circulating is a matter of grave concern.”

He further added, “What is the current status of the Pune-Nashik Semi-High-Speed Railway project? I intend to meet Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw very soon to ascertain the actual facts. If the project has indeed been cancelled, I will publicly condemn the Ministry of Railways.”

Tambe emphasised that while high-speed and semi-high-speed projects in other states are being fast-tracked, projects within Maharashtra continue to face delays and stagnation. “I welcome the projects being undertaken in other states; however, if Maharashtra continues to be consistently neglected, such treatment will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Project Controversies and Hurdles

The history of this project dates back to the Railway Budget of 2013-14. The project was undertaken by MahaRail (Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation). By 2025, the DPR (Detailed Project Report) was prepared, and the land acquisition process had commenced. However:

GMRT Issue: Scientists opined that the presence of an international radio telescope in the Narayangaon area could lead to electromagnetic interference. Consequently, the Central Government rejected the original proposed route.

Route Diversion: It was subsequently decided to route the project via Shirdi, a decision that left regions such as Sangamner, Junnar, and Ambegaon, among others, deprived of connectivity.

Funding Issues: According to certain reports, the process of refunding funds amounting to Rs 684 crore has already begun.

Local Opposition: Protests and agitations have erupted in the Sangamner and Sinnar regions, with activists demanding the reinstatement of the original proposed route.

In February 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated in the Legislative Council that the Central Government had not granted approval for the original route. An expert committee will now be appointed; it is tasked with submitting a report within 3–4 months and identifying an alternative route that passes near Sangamner.

The Need for Development and Future Prospects

The Pune–Nashik corridor is not merely a railway project; it serves as the backbone for industrial, tourism, and educational development in the region. Connecting areas such as Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Sangamner, and Sinnar will lead to increased employment opportunities and attract investment. Furthermore, the project stands to significantly benefit the Kumbh Mela, the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, and Nashik's thriving wine industry.

Local Demands:

Adherence to the original alignment or an alternative route in close proximity to it.

Finalisation of the route in a manner that ensures compatibility with and respects the sensitivity of the GMRT facility.

Immediate approval for the project and the timely allocation of necessary funds.

Ensure justice for Maharashtra, grant us the same 'Green Signal' accorded to Gujarat.