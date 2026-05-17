Nashik: Public Transport Use Mandatory Every Monday; ZP CEO Issues Directives | Representational Image

Nashik: In the backdrop of the emerging crisis in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to adopt responsible behaviour by conserving energy, using resources judiciously, and keeping national interest in mind. Following this appeal, the Maharashtra government has directed the implementation of several measures, and the Nashik Zilla Parishad administration has initiated necessary steps for their effective execution.



As per the circular issued by the General Administration Department, a total of 19 measures are to be implemented across the state. In this regard, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Pratibha Sangamnerkar has issued instructions to all department heads and employees working under the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis.



The directives emphasise strict and effective implementation of the government measures, particularly focusing on energy conservation, restrained fuel consumption, efficient use of public resources, and promotion of an environment-friendly lifestyle.



Accordingly, all officers and employees of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis have been instructed to avoid using private vehicles every Monday while commuting to and from offices, and instead use public transport.



The administration stated that the initiative would help save fuel, reduce traffic congestion and pollution, while also sending a positive social message about the importance of public transportation. The Nashik Zilla Parishad administration has also appealed to all departments and agencies to work in coordination for effective district-wide implementation of the state government’s directives.