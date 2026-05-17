Nashik: AC Electric Bus Service Launched; Buses Every 30 Minutes On Trimbakeshwar And Kasara Routes | Sourced

Nashik: Good news for the residents of Nashik as AC electric bus services have been launched on two important routes, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar and Nashik-Kasara. Buses on both routes will now be available every 30 minutes from 5.30 am to 7.30 pm, providing major convenience to passengers.

This new initiative has strengthened the public transport system in Nashik city and nearby areas. Equipped with modern facilities, the AC electric buses are expected to offer passengers a comfortable, safe and pollution-free travel experience. Office-goers, students, pilgrims and railway passengers are likely to benefit the most from this service.

On the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar route, the buses will operate through major stops including Nashik, Mahiravani, Anjaneri, Pegalwadi and Trimbakeshwar. Since Trimbakeshwar is one of the major religious pilgrimage destinations, the service is expected to prove highly convenient for devotees.

Similarly, the Nashik-Kasara route will cover Nashik, Ghoti, Igatpuri, Kasara and Kasara Railway Station. As Kasara Railway Station is an important point for passengers travelling towards Mumbai, the service is expected to provide major relief to daily commuters.

Since the launch of the AC electric bus service by the Nashik Municipal Transport Corporation (NMT), passengers have responded enthusiastically. Many commuters said that with buses available every 30 minutes, waiting time has reduced and travel has become much easier and more convenient.

The initiative is also being viewed as an important step towards strengthening the city’s public transport infrastructure ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027. Following the positive response, passengers have demanded similar AC electric bus services on more routes across the city.

The Nashik Municipal Transport Corporation has appealed to citizens to make full use of the newly launched service.