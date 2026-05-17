Nashik: Two Tragic Incidents Across City; Young Woman Dies After Jumping From 9th Floor & Man Falls From Terrace

Two killed and others injured in separate road accidents in Panvel | Representational Image

Nashik: Two separate tragic incidents in Nashik have left the city shocked and saddened. A 29-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building near Wadala village, while a 55-year-old man lost his life after falling from a terrace during a housewarming ceremony in Panchavati.

In the first incident, Bushra Anjum Shaikh, 29, died on Saturday afternoon after jumping from the ninth floor of the Kadri Empire building near Wadala village. Bushra was highly educated and had recently shifted to the area with her family from Khadakali a few months ago.

According to police, marriage discussions for Bushra were underway. On Saturday afternoon, she allegedly brought a chair to the balcony, opened the window and jumped from the building. Her father, who was inside the house at the time, rushed to stop her and managed to catch hold of her dupatta, but could not save her. She died on the spot.

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Mumbai Naka Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the reason behind the incident.

In another incident, Kashinath Gaud, 55, a native of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, died after falling from the terrace of a house at Sanskriti Row Houses on Dindori Road in the Panchavati area.

Gaud had come to Nashik to attend a Vastu Shanti ceremony at a relative’s new home. After the ceremony on Thursday night, he reportedly slept on the terrace. On Friday morning, around 7.30 am, he lost his balance while walking on the terrace and fell to the ground.

Family members immediately rushed him to the Civil Hospital, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Both incidents have created an atmosphere of grief in the city. Police are conducting further investigations in the two cases.

With incidents involving accidental deaths and mental health concerns increasing in recent times, several citizens have appealed to the administration to focus more on public safety and mental health awareness.