Nashik: Goda Ghat Closed For Two Months Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: In a significant move under the Ramkal Path project, the ghat area along the Godavari riverbank has been closed to devotees for the next two months to facilitate redevelopment and improvement works. The restrictions will remain in force till July 16.



The development work is being undertaken in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Ramkund area, considered one of the holiest sites in the country, attracts thousands of devotees daily for rituals, holy baths, pind daan and other religious ceremonies.



As the ghat area remains closed, the administration has made alternative arrangements for devotees. Facilities for dashakriya and other rituals have been provided at a nearby ground. Gandhi Talav can now be used for holy baths and pind daan, while Asthi Kund has been designated for immersion of ashes.

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A meeting was recently held between the municipal administration and the priests’ association to discuss the arrangements and ensure that devotees do not face inconvenience during the redevelopment period.



Meanwhile, the priests’ association has demanded a dedicated and adequate space for conducting rituals. The association pointed out that the demolition of the changing rooms has created major inconvenience for performing religious ceremonies. Attention is now focused on what decision the administration will take regarding this demand.