Nashik: 35 Cases Against Fraudulent Godmen Registered Across Maharashtra After Ashok Kharat Case | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: It has been exactly two months today (May 17) since the complaint was registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in a case that had sent shockwaves across Maharashtra.



Following the Kharat case, police across the state have registered criminal cases against 35 fraudulent godmen within just two months and disrupted their so-called “darbars.” The information was compiled by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS), according to state executive Krishna Chandgude.



The sharp rise in such cases after the Nashik incident has become a matter of concern for progressive Maharashtra and has triggered serious social introspection. While some complaints emerged spontaneously, others were pursued through the efforts of ANiS. The list of cases reveals that accused godmen belong to almost all religions, countering allegations that anti-superstition campaigns target only Hindu practices.



The incidents have exposed how fraudulent godmen have deceived both men and women in rural as well as urban areas. In many cases, women were subjected not only to financial exploitation but also to sexual abuse. Fear, social stigma, and concerns about reputation have prevented several victims from coming forward. However, the Kharat case has encouraged many women to speak up and seek justice. Activists say more victims now need to come forward.



Most of the recently registered cases reportedly involve sexual exploitation of women. The growing spread of fraudulent spiritual practices in progressive Maharashtra has sparked widespread debate across the state.



For nearly 18 years, the late anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar and the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti fought for legislation to curb exploitation in the name of superstition. Their efforts led to the enactment of the “Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.” Maharashtra became the first state in the country to implement such a law.

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Although activists claim the government has failed to effectively implement the legislation, ANiS continues awareness campaigns and public outreach within its capacity, leading to more cases being reported and registered. Most of these offences have been filed under the anti-black magic law and other relevant legal provisions.



“Cases registered across religions clearly show that fraudulent spiritual practices are not limited to any one faith. The claim that anti-superstition movements target only Hinduism has once again been proven false,” said Krishna Chandgude, State Executive, ANiS.