Nashik: NIMA And Bureau Of Indian Standards Hold Awareness Programme On Quality Standards And Higher Exports For Industries | Sourced

Nashik: Strict adherence to quality standards in the manufacturing process enhances product quality and helps boost the country’s exports, said R. R. Singh, Head and Scientist of the Mumbai branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). He stated that BIS acts as an important bridge of trust between manufacturers and consumers and is the country’s premier institution ensuring “quality assurance.”



Singh was addressing entrepreneurs at an awareness programme organised at the NIMA hall by the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) in association with the Bureau of Indian Standards to create awareness about BIS-prescribed standards.



Present on the dais were NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Electrical Inspector Bhagwat Ugale, NIMA Vice-President Manish Rawal, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, BIS Technical and NIMA Sub-Committee Member Shrikant Patil, and BIS Assistant Director Sheetal Patil.



Explaining the role of BIS, Singh said it is India’s apex institution for product quality, standards and certification. Its major responsibilities include setting standards for various products, issuing ISI marks and other certifications, and ensuring that consumers receive safe and quality products. He added that BIS also certifies the purity of gold and silver jewellery and guarantees product quality and safety through ISI certification. BIS plays a vital role in maintaining the quality and safety of products sold in the Indian market and protecting consumers from substandard goods, he noted.



In his introductory remarks, NIMA President Ashish Nahar said industries must adopt BIS standards to enhance production and improve quality. He assured full support from NIMA for organising such awareness programmes regularly. Nahar also highlighted that NIMA’s efforts over the past two years have helped attract investments worth nearly ₹14,000 crore to Nashik. He further expressed confidence that around 2,000 acres of land in Nashik district would be opened for industrial use by 2026.



Chief speaker and BIS Assistant Director Sheetal Patil elaborated on the importance of BIS standards through various examples.

Electrical Inspector Bhagwat Ugale guided participants on quality, regulations and safety, stating that strict compliance with these three aspects can prevent several accidents. Referring to the recent lift accident in Nashik, he underlined the importance of following safety norms.

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BIS Technical Officer and Startup India mentor Shrikant Patil said that for any product to become globally competitive, it is essential to establish reliability and maintain superior quality standards.



Entrepreneurs and professors from various colleges attended the programme in large numbers, including Hemant Khond, Sachin Kankarej, Sonal Dagade, Viral Thakkar, Kailas Patil, Govind Borse, Nanasaheb Devre, Sanjay Rathi, Shubham Kankarej, Jaydeep Rajput, Aniket Kochar and Karuna Jadhav.