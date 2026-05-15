Nashik: Pravin Padwal Appointed New Nashik Range Inspector General Of Police, Datta Karale Transferred | Sourced

Nashik: The Maharashtra government has transferred Datta Karale, Inspector General of Police (IG) of Nashik Range, to the State Human Rights Commission. In his place, Pravin Padwal has been appointed as the new Nashik Range IG. Padwal was earlier serving as Special Inspector General of Police (Training).



The reshuffle involves transfers of 24 senior police officers across the state, including the transfer of Nashik Range IG Datta Karale.

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Allegations linked to the Kharat case?

Meanwhile, during his tenure as IG, Datta Karale had attended an event organised by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. Social activist Anjali Damania had shared videos and photographs of Karale with Kharat on social media and questioned why the Nashik Range IG attended the programme.



She had also alleged that Karale delivered a speech at the event and claimed that there were 18 phone conversations between Karale and Ashok Kharat. Damania demanded an inquiry into Karale’s alleged links with the Kharat case and urged Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date to intervene in the matter.