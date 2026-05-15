Nashik: Arya Borse Wins Gold and Bronze At Kumar Surendra Singh Shooting Championship | Sourced

Nashik: Arya Borse from Nashik delivered an impressive performance at the ongoing 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Shooting Championship in Bhopal by winning a team gold medal and an individual bronze medal.



She secured both medals in the Senior Women’s 10-meter Peep Sight Air Rifle event. In the qualification round, Arya finished third with a score of 631.4 points. Maintaining her strong performance in the finals, she clinched the individual bronze medal.



Representing Maharashtra, Arya also played a key role in helping the state team win the team gold medal.



The District Sports Association, Nashik, congratulated Arya on her remarkable achievement, while wishes and praise have been pouring in from various quarters.