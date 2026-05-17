Nashik: Central Railway RPF Rescues 499 Children And 85 Adults In Four Months Under Special Operations | Sourced

Nashik: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway, always at the forefront of protecting railway property and ensuring passenger safety, has delivered a highly commendable performance in the first four months of the current year. Between January 1 and April 30, 2026, RPF personnel launched various operations to rescue as many as 499 children and 85 adults in need, successfully reuniting them with their families. Additionally, risking their own lives, they saved 25 passengers from critical situations.



Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, released this information via an official press note from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.



'Operation Nanhe Farishte': 499 Children Rescued





Under the humanitarian initiative "Operation Nanhe Farishte," the RPF protects and rescues runaway, lost, or destitute children found within railway premises. Between January and April 2026, a total of 499 children, comprising 331 boys and 168 girls, were rescued. These children were either restored to their parents or handed over to Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and NGOs.



'Operation Dignity': Succour for 85 Vulnerable Adults



"Operation Dignity" is operated to provide care and protection to adults who are found in distress, have run away from home, or are mentally unstable within railway limits. Through this drive, RPF personnel rescued 85 individuals (38 men and 47 women), ensuring timely assistance and rehabilitation for them.



The largest segment consisted of runaway individuals (46 persons). The remaining cases included 15 missing persons, 13 left behind/abandoned, 8 mentally challenged individuals, and 3 who required medical assistance.

'Operation Jeevan Raksha': 25 Precious Lives Saved



RPF jawans have proven to be lifesavers for passengers who accidentally slip while boarding or deboarding moving trains. Under "Operation Jeevan Raksha," personnel demonstrated exceptional alertness and bravery to save 25 passengers (20 men and 5 women).