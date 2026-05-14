Nashik District: The Changing Nature Of Crime And The Expanding Network Of Organised Gangs | Sourced

Nashik: Once renowned as a “Holy Land” and a peaceful, tranquil city, Nashik today finds itself increasingly trapped in the grip of organised crime. The district’s image is rapidly being tarnished not merely by isolated local offences, but by criminal networks with links stretching across states and even international borders. What began decades ago with Abdul Karim Telgi’s infamous fake stamp paper scam has now evolved into a complex web involving drug manufacturing, paper leak scandals, financial fraud, land disputes, fake call centres, rave parties and wildlife trafficking.

Due to its strategic location between Mumbai and Pune, its industrial estates, tourism hubs and remote inaccessible areas, Nashik has gradually emerged as a convenient operational base for criminal activities. Authorities and experts fear that unless strict action is taken, the growing criminal ecosystem could have long-term consequences for the district’s social, economic and cultural identity.

Nashik first came into the national spotlight because of the massive fake stamp paper scam masterminded by Abdul Karim Telgi, also known as Abdul Ladsab Telgi, a native of Belgaum in Karnataka. Telgi initially engaged in petty crimes during the 1990s before entering the stamp paper business. By purchasing obsolete machinery from auctions conducted by the Indian Security Press in Nashik and allegedly bribing government officials, he established a large-scale counterfeit stamp paper racket.

The fake stamp papers produced by the syndicate were of such high quality that distinguishing them from genuine documents became nearly impossible. These forged papers were circulated through banks, insurance companies, share brokerage firms and several government departments across the country. The estimated value of the scam eventually rose to nearly Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. Investigations later revealed the alleged involvement of several police officers, government employees and political leaders. Telgi was arrested in 2001 and sentenced to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment. Although the Nashik Sessions Court later acquitted him and others in certain related cases, the scandal permanently placed Nashik on the national map as a major centre linked to organised crime and raised serious concerns regarding the functioning of the district’s administrative and police machinery.

Following the Telgi scam, Nashik again became the centre of nationwide attention in 2011 after the sensational murder case of Bollywood actress Laila Khan, whose real name was Reshma Nadirshah Patel. Laila Khan had travelled to her farmhouse in Igatpuri on January 30, 2011, along with her mother Shelina Patel, sister Hashmina, twin siblings Imran and Zara, and cousin Reshma. On the night of February 8, a barbecue and dance party were reportedly held at the farmhouse.

According to investigators, Parvez Iqbal Tak, also known as Parvez Ahmed Tak and the third husband of Laila’s mother, allegedly murdered all six family members in a fit of rage. Tak, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly buried the bodies behind the farmhouse after committing the murders. A year later, based on his confession, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch exhumed six skeletons from the site. DNA analysis later confirmed the remains belonged to Laila Khan and her family members. In 2024, the Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced Parvez Tak to death. The case exposed how remote farmhouses and isolated tourism locations in Igatpuri were allegedly being used for illegal activities under the cover of tourism and private gatherings.

Over the past few months, Nashik has once again remained at the centre of national media attention due to several disturbing criminal cases. Among the most prominent is the Kharat Case. Multiple FIRs have been registered against 67-year-old astrologer Ashok Kharat, popularly known as “Captain,” over allegations of rape, sexual exploitation and black magic involving several women.

Investigators alleged that Kharat manipulated women by claiming to possess “divine powers” and warning them about an impending “threat of death.” Police reportedly seized 58 suspicious videos from his office during the investigation. He is also accused of administering opium and other intoxicating substances to women to incapacitate them. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the matter and has reportedly uncovered leads related to possible human sacrifice and financial fraud. The case exposed the extent of exploitation allegedly occurring under the guise of spirituality and religious influence.

Another major controversy that drew nationwide attention is the TCS case involving the BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik. Serious allegations of sexual exploitation, mental harassment and forced religious conversion surfaced against several employees and officials. Accusations were levelled against team leaders Danish, Tausif, Raza Memon and Nida Khan, as well as HR Head Ashwini Chainani.

According to complaints, young female employees were specifically targeted and allegedly subjected to harassment and coercion. Some women reportedly claimed they were pressured into offering prayers and consuming beef. A report submitted by the National Commission for Women reportedly highlighted failures within the HR department in handling complaints and protecting employees. Multiple FIRs were registered, and several accused individuals were arrested. The case raised serious questions regarding workplace safety, corporate accountability and the protection of women employees within the IT and BPO sector.

Another high-profile incident that brought Nashik under scrutiny was the NEET paper leak case. Following the leakage of the NEET-UG examination paper, the entire examination process was cancelled, triggering outrage across the country. Investigators traced a key link of the racket to Nashik.

Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old BAMS student from Nandgaon, was arrested in connection with the case. According to investigators, he allegedly purchased a leaked “guess paper” for Rs 10 lakh and later sold it for Rs 15 lakh. The paper reportedly circulated in states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the probe. Concerns are now being raised that Nashik could increasingly become a hub for organised paper leak rackets, jeopardising the future of lakhs of students.

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Drug trafficking and narcotics manufacturing have also emerged as major concerns in the Nashik district. In 2023, Mumbai Police raided a pharmaceutical company in Shindegaon and seized nearly 150 kilograms of Mephedrone (MD), a banned synthetic drug. The seized consignment was estimated to be worth nearly Rs 300 crore. Twelve individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators discovered that industrial estates were allegedly being misused for the production and distribution of narcotic substances. Law enforcement agencies fear that Nashik’s industrial infrastructure is increasingly being exploited by drug syndicates. Authorities also warn that the younger generation is becoming more vulnerable to drug addiction as narcotics become more accessible. Today, Nashik’s name frequently surfaces in connection with both small-scale and large-scale drug rackets.

The Igatpuri taluka, once primarily known as a scenic tourist destination, has also emerged as a significant gateway for organised criminal activity. Located along the busy Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the area has allegedly become a base for fraudulent international call centres operating from resorts, bungalows and remote properties.

In 2025, the CBI conducted raids in the region and exposed a fake call centre racket targeting citizens in the United States and Canada. Five individuals were arrested, while authorities seized cash worth lakhs of rupees, gold ornaments and luxury vehicles. Apart from cyber fraud, the region has also witnessed incidents involving rave parties, prostitution and wildlife trafficking, particularly of protected species such as chinkaras and peacocks. Investigators believe remote farmhouses in the area are often used as safe hideouts for illegal activities.

Meanwhile, Sinnar taluka along the Pune-Nashik route has witnessed a sharp rise in crime due to rapid industrial growth and urban expansion. Land disputes, illegal sand mining, highway robberies and violent turf wars between local gangs have become increasingly common. As industrialisation continues to attract migrants and new business activity, the nature of criminal operations in the region is becoming more organised and sophisticated.

Experts believe the growing network of organised crime in the Nashik district now poses a major challenge not only to the police force, but also to the administrative system and society as a whole. Criminal groups are actively exploiting the district’s geographical advantages, industrial development and tourism sector to expand their operations.

To tackle the situation, authorities may require stronger inter-state coordination, specialised investigation teams, stricter law enforcement, improved intelligence gathering and greater public awareness. Observers say sustained efforts at every level will be necessary to restore Nashik’s old image as a sacred and peaceful city. Otherwise, the continued rise of organised crime could leave a lasting impact on the district’s social, economic and cultural fabric.