Nashik Dental Labs Under Scanner After 50+ Complaints Allege Use Of Scrap Metal And Coins In Dental Cap Manufacturing |

Nashik: Serious complaints have reportedly surfaced in Nashik regarding the materials being used to manufacture dental caps. In a shocking allegation, discarded metal objects such as coins, old spoons and other scrap materials are allegedly being melted down and used to manufacture dental caps. The issue has raised serious concerns about patient safety and the quality and reliability of materials used in dental treatment.

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According to reports, more than 350 complaints have been submitted to Maharashtra's Medical Education Department since 2014, with over 50 complaints reportedly originating from Nashik district alone. The complaints allegedly point towards the use of substandard metals, unqualified dental technicians and unauthorised dental laboratories manufacturing dental appliances. Some complaints have specifically alleged that five-rupee coins are being melted to extract metal for making dental caps. The use of discarded steel spoons and other household metal objects has also figured in these allegations.



Potential Health Risks to Patients



Dental caps are medical devices that remain inside the mouth for extended periods. Therefore, the quality, purity and biocompatibility of the metals used in their manufacture are extremely important. If the composition of scrap metal is unknown and the material is not subjected to proper quality testing, it could potentially cause irritation, swelling, allergic reactions, corrosion and premature deterioration of the dental cap. Poorly manufactured or improperly fitted caps may also expose patients to infections and other dental complications. Experts stress that an attractive appearance alone cannot guarantee the safety or quality of a dental cap.



Government Issues Guidelines; FDA Empowered to Conduct Inspections

Taking cognisance of the complaints, the Maharashtra Medical Education Department issued fresh guidelines on November 6, 2026, to regulate dental material manufacturing units, dental laboratories, technicians and suppliers. Under the guidelines, dental appliances such as caps, bridges and dentures cannot be manufactured without a written or electronic prescription from a registered dentist. Dental technicians must possess the prescribed educational qualifications and registration. The guidelines also empower Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials to inspect dental laboratories, suppliers and related establishments and collect samples for quality testing. Legal action has also been provided for violations of the prescribed regulations.



Need for Immediate Inspection of Dental Laboratories in Nashik

In view of the more than 50 complaints reportedly received from Nashik district, there is a growing need for the authorities to conduct inspections of dental laboratories across the city and rural areas. Investigations should establish whether the metals used for manufacturing dental caps are procured from authorised manufacturers, whether technicians possess the required qualifications, whether materials undergo quality checks and whether proper records are maintained.

Complaints from patients who have already undergone such dental procedures also need to be examined. Patients should seek information from their dentists about the material used in their dental caps, its quality and the laboratory where it was manufactured. Ensuring that patients' health is not compromised in the name of affordable dental treatment must remain the priority.