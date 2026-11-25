Nashik: Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad Reappointed To Lead Congress Medical Assistance Cell Amid Statewide Expansion | Sourced

Nashik: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has accelerated the organisational expansion of its Medical Assistance Cell, which aims to provide medical treatment, access to government healthcare schemes, financial assistance and guidance to needy patients across the state. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal has approved the appointment of 30 district and city presidents across Maharashtra.

Dnyaneshwar Ramkrishna Gaikwad has been reappointed as the state president of the Medical Assistance Cell in recognition of his work and contribution. In addition to his state-level responsibilities, he has been given overall charge of the Vidarbha region to strengthen the organisation and expand the reach of the cell’s activities. Under his leadership, the cell will work towards strengthening its organisational network across districts and ensuring that more needy patients benefit from its initiatives.

Under Sapkal’s leadership and drawing inspiration from senior Congress leader and former Minister Balasaheb Thorat, the Medical Assistance Cell is expanding its activities across the state. Over the past few months, Gaikwad has consistently worked towards appointing office-bearers in different districts, strengthening the organisational structure and accelerating patient welfare initiatives.