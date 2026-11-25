Nashik: Tukaram Mundhe To Interact With Youth At ‘Kumbh Of Ideas’ On January 3 |

Nashik: As part of an initiative to organise a ‘Kumbh of Ideas’ in Nashik against the backdrop of the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe will interact with young people at a special programme titled ‘Samvad Tarunai Shi’ on Jan 3, 2027. The event will be held at Dongre Hostel Ground in Nashik at 5 pm. Organisers have urged youngsters to register in large numbers and participate in the programme.

The initiative is being organised jointly by Armstrong Robotics, various social organisations and citizens of Nashik. Entrepreneurs, social activists and representatives of social organisations recently held a meeting to discuss arrangements for the event. Representatives of Armstrong Robotics, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), NIMA and the Rotary Club, along with several prominent citizens, attended the meeting.

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The initiative aims to make Mundhe’s thoughts and inspiring life journey accessible to a wider audience, particularly the younger generation, and motivate them to contribute sincerely towards nation-building. The programme is open to everyone who considers themselves young at heart.

Known for his forthright views, disciplined working style, extensive administrative experience and candid opinions on social issues, Mundhe will interact directly with citizens and students. At a time when young people face challenges related to careers, competition, discipline, values and social responsibility, the interaction is expected to encourage self-confidence, positive thinking and a constructive outlook towards life.

Online registration mandatory

Although participation in the programme is free, prior registration is compulsory. Anticipating a large turnout, organisers have introduced an online registration facility to ensure proper arrangements and avoid inconvenience to participants.

Interested individuals can register at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/VEhR224LLv.

For further information, participants may contact the organisers on 9028673463.