Nashik: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) [NCP (SP)] staged a three-hour sit-in protest at the National Highways Department office in Nashik over the prolonged delay in work on the Sakri-Shirdi National Highway passing through Satana.

Led by former MLA Sanjay Chavan, the protesters adopted an unusual Gandhian form of agitation by garlanding the vacant chair of Executive Engineer Jyoti Shinde to highlight the administration’s failure to address the issue. The protesters also locked the office, demanding immediate action on the long-pending roadwork.

The stretch from Satana bus stand to Jijamata Garden and further up to Kandhane Phata on National Highway 752 has deteriorated severely, with deep potholes, excessive dust and frequent traffic congestion at Dodheshwar Naka, Taharabad Naka and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue junction.

The poor road conditions have caused considerable inconvenience to commuters, residents and traders, besides raising serious health and road safety concerns. Several accidents have also reportedly claimed lives. Despite repeated representations and assurances, the work has remained stalled, prompting the party to confront the highway authorities directly.

During the protest, Chavan criticised the department, questioning why the work had not commenced despite meetings chaired by the Agriculture Minister and clear directions from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He demanded a time-bound schedule for roadwork between Satana bus stand and Kandhane Phata, immediate pothole repairs and regular water sprinkling to control dust until construction begins. He also sought written details regarding the approval, funding, land acquisition and tendering process for the proposed Satana bypass, along with the names of the officials and contractors responsible for both projects.

Warning that assurances on paper would no longer be acceptable, he threatened a larger public agitation involving residents, traders and representatives of all political parties if the work failed to begin.

Meanwhile, Deputy Engineer PS Sutar accepted the protesters’ memorandum and gave a written assurance that roadwork would commence on Thursday, Nov 26. Following this assurance, the protesters temporarily called off the agitation.

Several party office-bearers and workers, including taluka president Keshav Mandavde, city president Bharat Katke, working president Manoj Sonawane and youth wing office-bearers, participated in the protest.