Nashik: Absconding Fake Godman Arun Patil Arrested In ₹7.5 Lakh Cheating Case |

Nashik: The Nashik Crime Branch has arrested alleged fake godman Arun Dhondu Patil, who had been absconding after allegedly cheating a woman of ₹7.5 lakh by promising to cure her illness through supernatural powers and bring a shower of money into her house through occult rituals.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from Crime Branch Unit 3 (Ambad) laid a trap at Mendhale Wasti near Alandi Pat in the Makhmalabad area and arrested him around 5.30 am on Nov 23. When he noticed the police team, Patil allegedly attempted to escape towards nearby agricultural fields. However, the police chased him down and took him into custody. They subsequently handed him over to Gangapur Police Station for further investigation.

Promises of supernatural powers and occult rituals

According to the complaint, the woman, a resident of Panvel, was suffering from asthma. The suspect allegedly came into contact with her in February 2022 and claimed that he possessed divine powers through which he could completely cure her illness. He also allegedly promised to improve her financial condition by making money rain inside her house.

On the pretext of performing special rituals, the suspect allegedly brought the woman and her husband to Nashik blindfolded. Patil reportedly conducted occult rituals near Someshwar Waterfall and along the banks of the Godavari River. The complaint also mentions the alleged use of a human skull, a goat and other materials during these rituals. Patil allegedly asked the woman to wear a particular transparent garment as part of the purported ritual.

₹7.5 lakh allegedly collected in the name of rituals

The suspect allegedly collected a total of ₹7.5 lakh from the woman in different instalments, claiming that the rituals would cure her illness and bring wealth into her household. However, her health did not improve, nor did the promised shower of money materialise. Believing that she had been cheated, the woman approached Gangapur Police Station and lodged a complaint on Oct 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti had met the Police Commissioner and demanded Patil’s immediate arrest.

With Patil’s arrest, the investigation is expected to gain momentum. The police are now investigating his financial transactions, the possible involvement of accomplices and whether there are other victims in Nashik and neighbouring districts.