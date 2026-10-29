Maharashtra MBBS, BDS Admissions Reach 98.79%, Only 138 Medical & Dental Seats Remain Vacant | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra has recorded 11,293 admissions, accounting for 98.79% of the total 11,431 seats available for MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2026-27, with 138 seats remaining vacant, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Of the total admissions, 8,730 students secured seats in MBBS courses, recording an occupancy rate of 99.04%, while 2,563 students were admitted to BDS courses, accounting for 97.93% of the available seats.

The CET Cell conducted six rounds of admissions this year, comprising three rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and three stray vacancy rounds. The state government’s Medical Education Department had changed the admission rules to ensure that all rounds were conducted through the CET Cell, instead of allowing colleges to fill seats remaining vacant after the centralised process.

According to the CET Cell, the revised process ensured that admissions were completed smoothly, with no student complaints received during the MBBS and BDS admission process.

MBBS Admissions And Vacant Seats

Maharashtra has 8,814 MBBS seats across 70 medical colleges and universities. Of these, 8,730 seats were filled, leaving 84 vacant.

All 5,065 MBBS seats across 43 government medical colleges were filled, achieving 100% occupancy. Private medical colleges recorded 3,260 admissions against 3,299 seats, leaving 39 vacant. Two private medical universities recorded 405 admissions against 450 seats, with 45 seats remaining vacant.

BDS Admissions Across Dental Institutions

Of the 2,617 BDS seats available across 29 institutions, 2,563 were filled, leaving 54 vacant.

Government dental colleges recorded 315 admissions against 317 seats, leaving two vacant. Private dental colleges filled 2,178 of their 2,200 seats, while a private medical university recorded 70 admissions against 100 BDS seats.

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Admission Trends Over Recent Years

The year’s MBBS admissions also reflect an increase in available seats, from 8,537 in 2025-26 to 8,814 in 2026-27. However, unlike the previous three academic years, when all available MBBS seats were filled, 84 seats remained vacant this year.

BDS admissions have remained largely stable over the past four years. In 2025-26, 2,617 of the 2,618 available seats were filled, compared with 2,674 admissions against 2,675 seats in 2024-25 and 2,664 admissions against 2,675 seats in 2023-24.

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