Nashik Crime: Woman Duped of ₹76L, One Booked for Rape of Minor | Representational Image

In a shocking case of fraud, a woman from Nashik has been swindled out of ₹76 lakh by a group of acquaintances. The scam, involving promises of high returns through bullion trading in Solapur, has led to the registration of a case at Mesrul Police Station against three members of the same family from Dharashiv district.

The suspects, identified as Prashant Ravindra Potdar, Ravindra Potdar, and Renuka Ravindra Potdar, all residents of Andur, Subdistrict Tuljapur, Osmanabad, are accused of cheating Rupali Dhiraj Pandit, who resides opposite R Pawar Lawns, Makhmalabad Shiwar. The fraudulent activities reportedly began in 2017 when the suspects assured Pandit of significant returns on investments in bullion trading in Solapur.

Trusting these assurances, Pandit handed over large sums of money and valuable jewellery to the Potdar family for investment. However, the promised returns never materialised. Moreover, it was discovered that the suspects had taken out a mutual loan using fake documents tied to Pandit's flat in Nashik, further compounding the financial loss.

Pandit has been defrauded of a total of ₹76,47,620. The theft of her jewellery and the fraudulent loan has brought this incident to light, leading to a police investigation. Police are currently conducting further investigations into the case.

Minor girl raped, case filed under POSCO

A case of rape of a minor girl has come to light through friendship on social media. The suspect has done this act by blackmailing through a photo on Instagram and in this case a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at Panchavati Police Station.

The name of the suspect is Yashwant Bhujbal (Rahulwadi, Pethroad). According to the complaint given by the victim, the acquaintance on social media turned into friendship between the two. The two met each other last January. At this time, the suspect blackmailed the girl by showing a photo of them together and to make it viral. The suspect took her to a house in Rahulwadi and forcibly raped her.

Even after this, the suspect raped the victim at multiple locations in this period including Pethrod and Phulenagar. As the girl became pregnant the incident came to the understanding of her parents, and a case has been filed with police. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Inspector Raikar.