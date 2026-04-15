Nashik Crime: Two Women, Kalpana Kharat & Nida Khan, On The Run In Two Separate Cases | File Photo

Two female accused have become a major headache for the Nashik Police and the Maharashtra Home Department in two seperate cases. For the past 15 days, the police have been unable to apprehend them.

The first accused is Kalpana Kharat, the wife of the fraudulent godman Ashok Kharat. A case of fraud has been registered against her with the Shirdi Police. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the crimes committed by Ashok Kharat, had questioned Kalpana Kharat on two separate occasions. However, she has been absconding ever since the case was registered against her with the Shirdi Police. A hearing on her application for anticipatory bail is scheduled for April 16.

Read Also Pune Nears Heatwave Conditions As Temperatures Cross 40°C; IMD Issues Alert And Safety Guidelines

The second accused, Nida Khan, has emerged as the alleged mastermind behind cases involving sexual harassment, forced religious conversion, and exploitation of women at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. Investigations conducted by the Nashik SIT have revealed shocking details: Nida Khan not only lured young Hindu women into her trap but also undertook the task of training them to perform prayers, adopt Islamic attire, and observe Roza (fasting). Following the unearthing of this scandal, she discarded her mobile phone and went into hiding. Intelligence suggests that she is currently lying low in the Bhiwandi area.

Who is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan is a graduate of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). She was employed as an HR Manager at the Nashik TCS BPO unit and also served as a member of the company's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). Her primary responsibilities included addressing employee grievances, ensuring workplace safety, and enforcing the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act.

What are the allegations?

Young female employees aged 18 to 25 have complained that team leaders such as Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Shafi Shaikh lured them into a trap by dangling the prospects of better salaries, promotions, or job security. Subsequently, there are allegations of pressure to engage in sexual relations, blackmail, and, in some instances, attempted rape. Furthermore, there are grave allegations that they were coerced into offering Namaz, observing Roza, consuming meat, and forcibly converting to Islam.

The primary allegations against Nida Khan are that she completely ignored emails and chat messages sent by the victims. She failed to forward these complaints to higher authorities. Despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee, she took no action whatsoever. According to some victims, when complaints were lodged, Nida Khan responded by stating, "Such incidents are common in the corporate world." Investigators have identified her as the main mastermind or chief conspirator who suppressed the complaints and provided protection to the male accused.

In this case, nine FIRs were registered following a covert police operation spanning 40 days. So far, several individuals, including six team leaders and an official from the HR department, have been arrested. However, Nida Khan remains absconding. Acting on the orders of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Sandeep Mitke is actively pursuing the case. The police have launched a search operation across various locations.

The SIT investigation is currently underway. Digital evidence, WhatsApp groups, and emails are being scrutinised. An appeal has been issued for other potential victims to come forward.