Nashik: Chaos Rules Teachers Constituency Polls Amid Allegations of Money Distribution

Following the Lok Sabha elections, the Vidhan Parishad elections, announced immediately, took place somewhat chaotically on Wednesday. Allegations of money distribution were done. The voting process continued until 7pm in the district amid direct money distribution outside polling stations and altercations among supporters of the candidates. The situation was brought under control as polling booths were extended in some centres due to delays caused by the slow pace of polling.

Assistant Election Returning Officer and Additional Commissioner Nilesh Sagar informed that 64,846 out of 69,368 votes were cast in the Nashik Division for the Legislative Council, resulting in a 93.48 per cent voter turnout. In the division, Nashik district recorded a 91.63 per cent voter turnout.

The Tehsil office in Peth taluka recorded the highest voter turnout in the district. Statistics show that women voters achieved a 100 per cent turnout, while men had a 97 per cent turnout. Here, 123 out of 124 voters exercised their right to vote. Nashik was the lowest polling district, while Nandurbar polled 96.12 per cent. Additionally, due to queues lasting late, polling continued even after 6pm in two centres in Nashik.

One male voter did not vote, while in Deola, Baglan, and Malegaon, a 96 per cent voter turnout was recorded in each. The lowest turnout was recorded at a centre in Ramabai Ambedkar Girls' Vidyalaya, at only 81.79 per cent.

Huge queues were witnessed as teachers thronged to vote at a school in Makhmalabad after school hours. There was a long queue at one polling station due to a high number of voters. After the booths were extended, the crowd thinned out. However, polling continued until 7pm at one centre. Voting also continued until 6:30 pm at BD Bhalekar Vidyalaya.

Controversy at BD Bhalekar School

BD Bhalekar School's polling station is infamous for post-polling time incidents. It is historically common for voters to turn up in large numbers after seeing monetary promises. The election of teachers was expected to be an exception due to its moral teaching entity nature. However, an incident in the evening disproved this belief. A worker was caught distributing money to voters whose names were on a wallet. The four voters to whom he was distributing the money also absconded, making them untraceable.

No facilities provided

Women who came to vote, including the sick and mothers with newborns, were not provided with any facilities. Teachers expressed their displeasure as they had to wait outside in the midday heat. Drinking water was also unavailable at some centres, with candidates themselves arranging it in some places.

The road leading to the polling station in Makhmalabad village was very narrow. Most teachers and voters who arrived had brought four-wheelers. As those vehicles were parked on the road, it became difficult to drive, let alone walk, causing a massive traffic jam in the area.