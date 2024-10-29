Nashik Central Assembly Seat: Congress Leaders File Nominations As Independents, Signaling Internal Rift Within MVA | Sourced

In Nashik Central Assembly constituency, a faction of aspirants within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has raised concerns by filing independent nominations, signalling an internal rift. Congress spokesperson Hemlata Patil and Congress Minority Division’s Hanif Bashir have both filed as independents, with Patil asserting that she would proceed independently even without an AB form from the party. According to Patil, she initially filed two nominations in the hope of an AB form, believing the party would permit a friendly contest.

The last date for filing nominations was Tuesday, October 29. Aspirants gathered in large numbers at the Collectorate, submitting nominations for Nashik East, Nashik West, Nashik Central, and Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar constituencies. Given the intense competition among candidates from the MVA and Mahayutti, predictions of a potential rebellion emerged. Those denied party nominations responded by independently entering the fray.

For Nashik Central, Mahayuti endorsed current MLA Devyani Farande, who filed her candidacy supported by senior BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, Laxman Savaji, former mayor Satish Kulkarni, and Shiv Sena Shinde group district chief Ajay Boraste.

However, the MVA has opted for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) candidate and former MLA Vasant Gite, assigning him the party’s AB form. This decision has sparked discontent within the Congress as Nashik Central has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. Patil, who secured the second position with 47,000 votes in the previous election, filed two nominations as a show of strength, alongside independent Bashir. With Patil vowing a strong fight, challenges intensified for MVA’s official candidate Gite.