 Nashik: Bank of India Announces Samjhauta Divas for NPA Loan Settlement
Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Bank of India has announced a Samjhauta divas from September 18 to September 21 across all its branches, including the Regional Office and Area General Manager's Office. This initiative is aimed at borrowers with overdue loan accounts (NPA) who are struggling to repay their loans on time.

The bank has introduced a special Lump Sum Repayment Scheme to help settle small and medium-sized loan accounts. The scheme offers attractive discounts and favourable terms for borrowers looking to settle their overdue loans. Sanjay Kadam has urged as many NPA account holders as possible to take advantage of this opportunity to clear their outstanding dues.

