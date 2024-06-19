 Nashik: Akanksha Vyavhare Wins Two Gold at Khelo India Women's League
Nashik: Akanksha Vyavhare Wins Two Gold at Khelo India Women's League

Nashik: Akanksha Vyavhare Wins Two Gold at Khelo India Women's League

Akanksha is currently training at the Sports Authority of India in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Nashik: Akanksha Vyavhare Wins Two Gold at Khelo India Women's League

In the ongoing Khelo India Women's League in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Akanksha Kishor Vyavhare of Nashik has won two gold medals and a cash prize. She showcased an impressive performance by lifting a total of 141 kg in snatch and 78 kg in clean and jerk.

Akanksha is currently training at the Sports Authority of India in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She has been mentored by Chhatre Vidyalaya's Sports Coach Praveen and International Coach Tripti Parashar.

PHOTOS: Punit Balan Group Honours Kho Kho Players With Electric Bikes
Congratulations poured in from various dignitaries including Jai Bhavani Gymnasium President Dr. Vijay Patil, Mohan Anna Gaikwad, Dr. Sunil Bagre, Prof. Datta Shimpi, Maharashtra Weightlifting Association Secretary Santosh Sinhashe, and President Sudhir Mhalskar, all of whom extended their best wishes for her success in the upcoming competitions.

