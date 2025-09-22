Nashik: 21-Year-Old Protesting Employee Dies By Suicide During Birhad Agitation | Representative Image

The Birhad agitation, which has been going on for the past two and a half months, has faced a setback. A 21-year-old youth who was participating in the agitation has ended his life by consuming poison. His name is Gaurav Vikram Ahire, and he was working as a class IV employee in the Borwad Ashram School in Peth taluka.

The Birhad agitation is being held in protest against the decision of the Tribal Department to dismiss employees working on daily wages and hourly wages in the ashram schools. The protesters believe that the decision to recruit about 1700 posts from external sources in place of the dismissed employees is unfair. Due to this depression, Gaurav Ahire had taken his last breath on September 16. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Finally, he died on Friday night. The protesters have alleged that the policy of the Tribal Department was responsible for Gaurav's death. Gaurav was scheduled to get married in the coming Diwali. However, his extreme step has caused a great blow to the family.