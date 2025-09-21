 Nashik: 20K Citizens Participate In Namo Yuva Marathon Promoting Drug-Free India
Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Hosts ‘Namo Yuva Marathon’ Promoting Drug-Free India On PM's Birthday |

The 'Namo Yuva Marathon' competition, based on the concept of 'Drug-free India', received a huge response in Nashik. The service fortnight program is being implemented in the state on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. It was organised on Sunday (21) under this program. The participation of thousands of young and old people was the highlight of this run.

This program started at around 7 am today from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan. It was inaugurated in the presence of the state's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan. A. Seema Hire, A. Devyani Farande, Rahul Dhikle and Mangesh Chavan, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, BJP District President Sunil Kedar, Sunil Bachhav, Laxman Savji, Pradeep Peshkar, Rashmi Hire along with office bearers, activists, city doctors, lawyers, college students, BJYM office bearers and citizens participated in large numbers. 

This event added a different colour to the event as every competitor participating in the Namo Yuva Run Marathon was given a T-shirt by the organisers. Each participant was given a medal and a certificate by the organisers. The organisers claimed that about twenty thousand citizens participated in this event.

Sunil Kedar, Metropolitan District President, BJP, “As many as 20 thousand citizens participated in this event organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The response received to this event of BJYM was truly commendable. 75 cities of the country were selected for the 'Namo Yuva Marathon'. Nashik participated in it. Citizens from all walks of life and all ages participated in this. Nashik won the statewide initiative in terms of numbers. Heartfelt thanks to the people of Nashik!”

