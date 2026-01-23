Nanded: ₹732.26 Crore Draft Annual Plan Approved In Planning Committee Meeting | Sourced

Nanded: The District Planning Committee (DPC) on Thursday approved the draft annual plan for Nanded district for the financial year 2026–27, with an outlay of Rs 732.26 crore in a meeting presided over by Guardian Minister Atul Save, who also holds the portfolios of Other Backward Classes Welfare, Dairy Development, Non-Conventional Energy, and Divyang Welfare. The meeting was held at the District Planning Bhavan in Nanded.

Guardian Minister Atul Save assured that a recommendation would be made at the state-level meeting to seek a substantial increase in the district’s financial allocation beyond the approved limit of Rs 732.26 crore. He also directed all departments to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of funds approved under the 2025-26 plan within the stipulated timeframe.

The minister clarified that the final district plan for 2026–27 would be determined based on the limits set by the government and the actual demands submitted by the district administration. He stated that efforts would be made to secure funds in line with the proposals submitted by various district agencies.

For 2026-27, the Planning Department has fixed a financial ceiling of Rs 732.26 crore, covering the General Plan, Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan, and Tribal Sub-Plan. However, the total demand submitted by district agencies amounts to Rs 1,869.28 crore. The final draft of the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) plan will now be granted in the meeting of the Finance and Planning Ministers.

As per the proposed limits, allocations include Rs 506.38 crore for the General District Annual Plan, Rs 164 crore for the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan, and Rs 61.88 crore for the Tribal Sub-Plan.

For the current year, departments are required to utilise Rs 587 crore under the General Plan, Rs 164 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan, and Rs 64.20 crore under the Tribal Sub-Plan by the end of March.

So far, 30.38 per cent of the total funds have been utilised. Out of Rs 290.19 crore distributed, Rs 247.68 crore has already been spent. Departments have been instructed to utilise the remaining funds within the next two months.

During the meeting, discussions were held on a wide range of issues, including timely utilisation of remaining funds, expediting pending administrative approvals, upgrading primary health centres under the ‘Kayakalp’ initiative, reconstruction of dilapidated Zilla Parishad schools, development of banana clusters, strengthening electricity supply, road works, release of irrigation water for agriculture, and approval of funds for constituency-level development works. MPs and MLAs also reviewed the implementation of various central and state government schemes in the district.

Guardian Minister Atul Save directed the Superintendent of Police to take strict action to curb illegal sand mining and other unlawful activities in the district.

He also appealed to public representatives and citizens to actively participate in and contribute to the success of the ‘Hind Di Chadar’ programme scheduled on January 24 and 25 at the Public Works Department ground in the Asarjan area of Nanded.

Former Chief Minister and MP Ashok Chavan, MP Dr Ajit Gopchade, Collector Rahul Kardile, ZP CEO Meghna Kavali, SP Avinash Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Dr Maheshkumar Doifode, Additional Collector Ratnadeep Gaikwad, District Planning Officer Arjun Jhade, and senior officers from various departments were present. Several MPs and MLAs attended the meeting via video conferencing.