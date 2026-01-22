Pune: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Vehicle In Society Premises In Loni Kalbhor, Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune’s Loni Kalbhor area, a five-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a speeding vehicle in the society premises. A case has been registered against the car driver in this regard at the Loni Kalbhor Police Station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information received, the deceased child has been identified as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami (5). Nishkarsh’s father, Ashwat Narayan Swami (40), a resident of Joy Nest Society, Loni Kalbhor, has filed a complaint at the Loni Kalbhor Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the car driver.

According to the police, Ashwat Swami’s son, Nishkarsh, was brought to the society premises by his grandmother, Saraswati Reddy, around 3:30 pm on Monday (January 19). Nishkarsh was playing in the society premises when a car hit him. Nishkarsh, who was seriously injured in the accident, was immediately admitted to a private hospital. However, he died before receiving treatment.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. As seen in the video, Nishkarsh is playing on a skating cycle when a speeding vehicle comes and runs over him. The vehicle stops ahead, and the driver gets out and runs to check on the boy. By then, several residents of the society gather to check on him. The boy is then rushed to a hospital in the same vehicle.