 Naming Pune Airport After Sant Tukaram Gets Mixed Reactions; Netizens Ask, 'Why Not Bajirao Peshwa Or Rajmata Jijau?'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNaming Pune Airport After Sant Tukaram Gets Mixed Reactions; Netizens Ask, 'Why Not Bajirao Peshwa Or Rajmata Jijau?'

Naming Pune Airport After Sant Tukaram Gets Mixed Reactions; Netizens Ask, 'Why Not Bajirao Peshwa Or Rajmata Jijau?'

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said there was a request from the warkari community to name the airport located in Pune's Lohegaon after Sant Tukaram Maharaj, who is a 17th century saint and poet

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Proposal To Name Pune Airport After Sant Tukaram Approved; Netizens Ask, 'Why Not Bajirao Peshwa Or Rajmata Jijau? | Sourced

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday approved a proposal to name Pune Airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj. The proposal was given by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is also the Pune MP.

Mohol said there was a request from the warkari community to name the airport located in Pune's Lohegaon after Sant Tukaram Maharaj, who is a 17th-century saint and poet. He added, "Sant Tukaram was born in Lohegaon. Not only this, he spent his childhood there, so Lohegaon and Sant Tukaram have a very close relationship. Moreover, Sant Tukaram contributed greatly to the propagation of Bhagwat Dharma and gave a new thought to the society, which is relevant even today. Therefore, giving Sant Tukaram's name to the airport in Pune is a very common sentiment. Therefore, I submitted this proposal to the state government."

Read Also
Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience'
article-image

Meanwhile, this approval received mixed reactions on social media. While some applauded this move, others said the airport should have been named after Bajirao Peshwa or Rajmata Jijau. Some even said that it shouldn't have been named after Sant Tukaram as it is primarily a defence airport.

An X (formerly Twitter) user commented, "Giving names to airports/institutions is fine, they are done because it keeps a certain segment of the society happy. But giving a name to an airport which basically is a strategic defence airport is a mistake. Build a new one and name it."

FPJ Shorts
Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA Scam
Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA Scam
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 25
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 25
PM Modi Concludes 3-Day US Visit, Departs For India After Series Of Bilateral Talks
PM Modi Concludes 3-Day US Visit, Departs For India After Series Of Bilateral Talks
'Welcome Home!': NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson And Crewmates Successfully Land On Earth
'Welcome Home!': NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson And Crewmates Successfully Land On Earth

"Renaming Pune airport to honour Tukaram Maharaj is a meaningful tribute to our cultural heritage!" said another user.

"Bajirao Peshwa International Airport would have been a better name," a third user wrote. "I wish it could have been 'Rajmata Jijau International Airport,'" a fourth user said.

Read Also
EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office
article-image

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office

EY Employee's Death: Maharashtra Labour Dept Official Inspects at Firm's Pune Office

Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience'

Poor Street Lighting In Pune Triggers Social Media Outrage: 'No One Cares About Public Convenience'

Pune: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Hails Huge Number Of Responses Received By Waqf Bill JPC, Says...

Pune: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Hails Huge Number Of Responses Received By Waqf Bill JPC, Says...

VIDEO: After President Murmu's Complaint, Pune Civic Body Begins Patchwork on Pothole-Ridden Roads...

VIDEO: After President Murmu's Complaint, Pune Civic Body Begins Patchwork on Pothole-Ridden Roads...

Maharashtra: Parents Lug Bodies Of 2 Dead Sons For 15 Km In Gadchiroli; NHRC Slaps Notices On Govt

Maharashtra: Parents Lug Bodies Of 2 Dead Sons For 15 Km In Gadchiroli; NHRC Slaps Notices On Govt