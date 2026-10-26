Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: Goods Vehicles To Remain Banned From Nov 1 | File Photo

Pune: Goods vehicles will continue to be barred from the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway even after the new traffic rules take effect on Nov 1.

The Maharashtra Highway Police has issued a fresh notification retaining the restrictions on goods transport vehicles, including pickup vans and Tata Ace vehicles, citing road design, technical considerations and passenger safety.

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The rules will apply permanently from Nov 1 until further orders, according to the traffic advisory. The decision means goods vehicles will not be allowed to use the 13.3-km Connecting Link, despite the completion of its initial six-month period of operation.

Goods vehicles were already banned on the Missing Link since May 1, 2026, and the new notification continues the existing ban after the initial six-month period. It was said that the decision might change after initial six months.

Private cars, jeeps and other non-transport light motor vehicles will be allowed on the route. Passenger buses and other passenger vehicles can also use the corridor.

The notification was issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Maharashtra, Pravin Salunke. The Highway Police has asked motorists to check whether their vehicles are permitted before entering the route.

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Speed Limits Set For Cars And Buses

The notification sets a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for private cars and other light motor vehicles. Passenger buses and other passenger vehicles must not exceed 80 kmph.

Drivers have been instructed to follow the prescribed speed limits and exercise extra caution inside the tunnels. Vehicles carrying flammable, explosive or hazardous materials are also prohibited from using the Missing Link.

All prohibited vehicles must continue using the original Mumbai-Pune Expressway route.

Decision Follows Accidents Involving Goods Vehicles

The continued ban comes amid concerns over goods vehicles entering the restricted corridor. In October, the Highway Safety Patrol said it would register cases against truck and container drivers found violating the restrictions.

The move followed an Oct 6 accident in which a truck collided with a private luxury bus, leaving five passengers seriously injured, according to reports.

In August, a collision involving a Toyota Fortuner and a goods tempo carrying vegetables inside the Connecting Link claimed the life of Tushar Bhumkar, a youth leader and entrepreneur from Wakad. Six others were injured. Police investigated whether the tempo had entered the route in violation of the restrictions.

Missing Link Bypasses Khandala Ghat Section

The 13.3-km Missing Link, connecting Khopoli and Kusgaon, was inaugurated on May 1. It bypasses the winding Khandala ghat section, shortens the expressway route by around 6 km and is expected to reduce travel time by 20 to 30 minutes.

The corridor includes long tunnels and a high bridge. Its design aims to improve connectivity and reduce congestion on the existing expressway.

Motorists travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway have been urged to follow the rules and comply with instructions issued by traffic police.