MPSC Protest: Congress Questions Heavy Police Deployment As MLA Rohit Pawar Claims Chairman Resigned | IANS

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday questioned the state government over the deployment of a large police contingent near an ongoing protest by MPSC students in Pune, alleging that authorities were preparing to use similar tactics that it claimed were employed during a recent tribal students' protest in Mumbai.

In a post on its official X handle on October 7, the Maharashtra Congress alleged that police had surrounded Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai for the past two days amid fears of a protest by tribal students. The party also claimed that several students were picked up during the agitation.

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Drawing a parallel with the situation in Pune, the Congress alleged that the government appeared to be preparing to adopt similar measures during the MPSC students' protest. It pointed to the deployment of a large number of police personnel in the riverbed near the protest site at S.M. Joshi Bridge and questioned the reason behind the security arrangement.

The party said police should serve the people rather than the political leadership, accusing the government of attempting to suppress student protests.

The Congress further alleged that authorities were trying to undermine protests by breaking them up, initiating legal proceedings, creating obstacles for protesters and allegedly branding them as Naxalites. It accused the state government and its leadership of resorting to such measures instead of engaging with the students over their demands.

Read Also WATCH: MPSC Protest Turns Tense In Pune As Students Move Towards Riverbed

Protest Enters 6th Day

Meanwhile, the protest led by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar at the S.M. Joshi Bridge entered its sixth day on Tuesday. Pawar claimed that MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, putting the next decision on the resignation in the Chief Minister's hands.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, Pawar claimed that Bhimanwar had sent his resignation to Fadnavis on Monday evening. Pawar said, “Bhimanwar has sent his resignation to the Chief Minister. He has increased the pressure on the Chief Minister. Now, the decision has to be taken by the Chief Minister.”

Pawar linked the alleged resignation to the controversy surrounding the MPSC and the alleged paper leak. He claimed that Bhimanwar had sought to distance himself from the controversy by stepping down. “He is saying, ‘A paper leak has occurred while I was the Chairman. To distance myself from this entire issue, I have submitted my resignation to my friend.’ He will have to submit it to the Governor,” Pawar said.

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Pawar also questioned the government's reported plan to form a committee to examine the matter. He argued that under Article 317 of the Constitution, the Chief Minister or state government does not have the authority to remove the MPSC chairman, saying that such powers rest with the Governor.

“The power under Article 317 does not lie with the Chief Minister or the state government. That power lies with the Governor,” Pawar said.

He further alleged that the government had not followed the required procedure and accused the BJP of selectively putting out information related to the matter.

“The letter given to the Governor is false. It has not come out. The news has been given by the BJP,” Pawar claimed.

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