MPSC Aspirants To Hold 'Satyagraha' At SM Joshi Bridge On October 2; Pune Police Grant Permission | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants will hold a "Satyagraha" at the SM Joshi Bridge near Pune Patrakar Bhavan on October 2, after the Pune Police granted permission for the agitation subject to several conditions. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been supporting the students’ agitation, said the permission was granted following discussions with the police and increasing pressure from the students.

A police permission letter issued to student representative Pramod Dattatray Patil states that permission has been granted for the agitation on October 2 from 10am at the SM Joshi Bridge near the Patrakar Bhavan corner. The estimated participation mentioned in the letter is around 2,000 people.

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The students had initially sought permission to hold the agitation at three locations — Alka Talkies Chowk, Ahilya Study Centre and the SM Joshi Bridge. The police subsequently granted permission for the SM Joshi Bridge location, subject to conditions concerning traffic management, public order and the conduct of participants.

The permission was granted after discussions between student representatives and police officials. The police letter contains 22 conditions for the agitation, including restrictions on inflammatory or objectionable statements, compliance with police directions and adherence to noise-control regulations.

Organisers have also been instructed to ensure that the protest does not obstruct public traffic or pedestrian movement. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire engines, are to be given priority. The use of loudspeakers, sound systems and other amplification equipment will require permission from the concerned police station.

The organisers have been made responsible for traffic management and the safety of women participants. The police have also warned that permission may be cancelled if any situation arises that adversely affects public peace or law and order.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rohit Pawar said that following discussions with the police commissioner two days earlier and increasing pressure from students, the police had granted permission for the MPSC students’ Satyagraha on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Pawar said, “According to the discussion held with the Police Commissioner two days ago, and due to the increasing pressure from the students, the police have permitted the MPSC students’ Satyagraha on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. The Satyagraha will be held near the SM Joshi Bridge, close to the Patrakar Bhavan in Pune. There are still five days before the Satyagraha. If the government holds discussions with the students during this period, finds a solution or accepts all their demands, the Satyagraha can be suspended.”

Pawar also added, “However, if the government continues to delay the matter and merely attempts to create a division among the students, the Satyagraha will take place under any circumstances. It will not stop until the demand for the removal of the chairman, along with the other demands of the students, is accepted.”

The October 2 agitation comes amid continuing grievances among MPSC aspirants over examination-related issues and the functioning of the commission. Pawar has also urged the government to use the intervening period to engage with the students and resolve their demands through dialogue.