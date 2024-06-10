MoS Murlidhar Mohol Slams Supriya Sule: 'Not Easy To Digest For Those Born With Golden Spoon' | X/@mohol_murlidhar

First-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pune, Murlidhar Mohol, was inducted as Minister of State (MoS) in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday. Reacting to the development, NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday said she was happy that Mohol got a ministerial berth but added that he should use the position for the betterment of the city and not for contractors.

Mohol, who defeated Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes, helping the BJP retain Pune, clapped back at Sule, saying the entire Maharashtra knows who fed and raised the contractors.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader wrote, "After almost 40 years, the Lok Sabha MP from Pune got a chance to become a minister. This is a matter of pride for all Punekars." "For someone like me who is coming from a normal house to get a chance at a direct union minister post is not easy to digest for those born with a golden spoon like you. So your remarks are natural," he added. "Regarding the contractors, the entire Maharashtra knows who fed and raised them," he further said.

मा. सुप्रियाताई,

शुभेच्छांबद्दल आपले मनःपूर्वक धन्यवाद !



खरं तर जवळपास ४० वर्षांनंतर जनतेतून निवडून आलेल्या पुण्याच्या खासदाराला मंत्रीपदाची संधी मिळाली. ही बाब समस्त पुणेकरांना गौरवान्वित करणारी आहे आणि पुण्याची राजकीय संस्कृती पाहिली तर यांचं निखळ मनानेच स्वागत अपेक्षित होतं.… — Murlidhar Mohol (Modi Ka Parivar) (@mohol_murlidhar) June 10, 2024

A former mayor of Pune, Mohol hails from Mulshi and has graduated from Kolhapur University. He also took wrestling lessons there.

Mohol, who has attended RSS shakhas, became a corporator for the first time in 2002 and headed the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation before becoming mayor in 2019.

He had lost the Assembly polls from the Khadakwasla seat in Pune in 2009.