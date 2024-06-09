BJP Brought the Sea to Pune: Jayant Patil Slams Civic Body Amid Severe Flooding | PTI

NCP(SP) State Chief Jayant Patil criticised the civic negligence as he expressed concern over the severe flooding in Pune during the recent heavy rains.

He humorously noted the irony of the situation, remarking that while Punekars always complain that they don't have a sea, the flooding now seemed to have brought one to the city under BJP governance.

"The people of Pune always regretted that there is no sea in Pune, so BJP brought the sea to Pune!" he noted.

Patil also blamed the ruling party for the lack of development efforts in the Pune Municipal Corporation over the past five years. BJP ruled PMC with newly-elected MP as mayor of the city.

Waterlogging was reported in several areas of the city on Saturday evening following a heavy spell of monsoon showers.

The streets were flooded in some areas, forcing people to walk in waist-deep water.

Traffic jams were witnessed in several places.

Many areas witnessed waterlogging and at least 31 incidents of tree fall were reported.

Shivajinagar area recorded 101.7 mm of rainfall between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM, while Baner and Wadgaon Sheri areas experienced 56.8 mm and 61.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, officials said.

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said in a statement that some parts of the city received more than 65 mm of rainfall in just two hours.