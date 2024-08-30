 MIT-ADT University's Prof Aditya Kedari Clinches Gold At Asian Indoor Rowing Championship
In addition to his gold medal victory, Aditya Kedari also participated in the 2000m race, where he finished in fourth place with a time of 6:38.3

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
MIT-ADT University's Prof Aditya Kedari Clinches Gold At Asian Indoor Rowing Championship | Sourced

In a proud moment for MIT-ADT University, Professor Aditya Kedari of the School of Law clinched the gold medal in the Master Men (age 30-39) 500m race at the Asian Indoor Rowing Championship held in Penang, Malaysia.

Representing both Maharashtra and India, Kedari achieved an impressive time of 1:21.2 in the final, earning him the top spot on the podium. Alhai from Saudi Arabia secured the silver medal with a time of 1:21.9, while Imran Dogar of Pakistan claimed the bronze at 1:22.3.

article-image

In addition to his gold medal victory, Kedari also participated in the 2000m race, where he finished in fourth place with a time of 6:38.3. His selection to the Indian rowing team followed a strong performance at the National Indoor Rowing Championship in Punjab, where he placed fourth overall.

Under the rigorous training of coach Sandeep Bhapkar at the MIT-ADT University Boat Club, Kedari significantly improved his times just a month after being selected by the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) for the Asian tournament. Remarkably, he is currently the only Indian player to have won gold at the Asian level while maintaining a full-time academic career.

article-image

The leadership and faculty of MIT-ADT University, including Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive Director Prof Dr Sunita Karad, Pro VC Dr Anant Chakradeo, Dr Ramchandra Pujeri, Dr Mohit Dubey, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopade, Sports Director Padmakar Phad, and Dean of the School of Law Dr Sapna Deo, among others, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Kedari on his outstanding achievement.

