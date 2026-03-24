Missing Links, Road Adoption Scheme & Pothole-Free Drive To Accelerate Pune's Road Development | Sourced

In a bid to improve traffic flow and strengthen urban infrastructure, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has placed a strong focus on road development in its 2026–27 budget.

Key initiatives such as missing link projects, a road adoption scheme, heritage street development and a citywide pothole-free campaign have been announced.

Work on 12 roads is currently underway

Out of the 32 missing links identified in the Development Plan, work on 12 roads is currently underway. Once completed, around 65 km of roads will be opened for public use. A provision of Rs 400 crore has been allocated for land acquisition. Work on 12 additional roads will begin this year, while the remaining projects are planned to be completed in phases over the next three years.

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Road adoption scheme

To ensure the sustained quality of major roads, the PMC will implement a ‘road adoption scheme’. Under this initiative, maintenance and repair of 35 key roads will be entrusted to corporate companies, institutions and developers under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), encouraging institutional participation in infrastructure upkeep.

Service roads

Service roads along the western bypass between Wakad and Katraj will be developed in phases, with land acquisition carried out gradually. These roads will be constructed through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with special measures planned to reduce traffic congestion and accidents near Navale Bridge.

The Shivane–Kharadi road, which connects the western and eastern parts of the city, will be taken up on priority.

Additionally, the ongoing 50-metre widening of the Katraj–Kondhwa road is expected to bring major relief to commuters once completed.

Heritage street development

In central Pune, heritage street development is planned for Laxmi Road, Thorale Bajirao Road and Chhatrapati Shivaji Road.

In the first phase, work will begin on the stretch between Ganpati Chowk and Kunte Chowk on Laxmi Road.

Airport Road to be widened

The old airport road from Nagpur Chawl to 509 Chowk will be widened and beautified through CSR funding.

Encroachment-free footpaths

A special drive will also be launched to make footpaths encroachment-free, ensuring safer movement for pedestrians.

Under the ‘One Road–One Unit’ concept, obstacle-free, clean and safe footpaths will be developed in line with urban street guidelines.

The PMC will also implement a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure road chambers are levelled, pothole-free roads are maintained and speed breakers are constructed as per Indian Roads Congress norms.