Minor Stabbed 29 Times In Public Garden Over Love Triangle In Pune’s Chandan Nagar; 5 Arrested, 6 Detained | Representational Image

An incident of brutal murder came to light from Pune's Chandan Nagar Police Station jurisdiction on Saturday night, when a group of 10-11 people murdered a 17-year-old boy in front of the public at Oxygen Park. The dispute arose over a relationship involving a minor girl.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu alias Lakhan Balu Sakat (17), a resident of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vasahat in Chandan Nagar.

According to police, five accused -- Shankar Darku (20), Yash Gaikwad (19), Jankiram Waghmare (18), Mahadev Gangasagare (19), and Balaji Pedapure (19), all residents of Borate Vasti in Chandan Nagar -- have been arrested. Besides, six minors have been detained.

Lakhan's uncle, Keshav Waghmare (32), an autorickshaw driver, lodged an FIR at the Chandan Nagar Police Station.

On Saturday morning, the main accused, Yash Gaikwad, had called the deceased Lakhan and threatened him to end his relationship with the girl, who happens to be his relative. The police investigation found that the girl was in a serious relationship with Lakhan.

Regarding the matter, a dispute arose between Yash and Lakhan.

Later, with the help of Lakhan's friend, Yash called him to Rajmata Jijau Oxygen Park in Chandan Nagar around 7 pm.

As Lakhan arrived at the park, Yash and his aides attacked him with a sharp weapon. Lakhan was stabbed 29 times with the same weapon, leading to a huge blood loss.

Immediately, Lakhan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Senior Police Inspector Seema Dhakane of Chandan Nagar Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Regarding the incident, six people have been arrested and five have been detained. The court has granted five-day police custody for all."

"The accused and victim lived in the same colony. The dispute arose over a love relationship. Yash had also requested his sister not to meet Lakhan. However, she refused. Over this, Yash called his friends, made a plan, and decided to murder Lakhan. He called Lakhan to the park with the help of his friend and attacked him. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken accordingly," she added.