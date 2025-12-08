 Maharashtra Govt Clears Allotment Of 8,015 Sq Ft Land To Pune Journalists’ Trust For New Press Club
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Govt Clears Allotment Of 8,015 Sq Ft Land To Pune Journalists’ Trust For New Press Club

Maharashtra Govt Clears Allotment Of 8,015 Sq Ft Land To Pune Journalists’ Trust For New Press Club

It said the land, located at Bhamburda in Pune, will be allotted for commercial use under Class-2 tenure, with the cost recovered as per prevailing ready reckoner rates, in accordance with the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966, and provisions of Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules 1971.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Sunday approved the allotment of 8,015 sq ft of land on Senapati Bapat Road to Pune Journalists' Trust for the construction of a new Press Club building.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the initiative of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the minister's office said in a statement.

It said the land, located at Bhamburda in Pune, will be allotted for commercial use under Class-2 tenure, with the cost recovered as per prevailing ready reckoner rates, in accordance with the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966, and provisions of Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules 1971.

Bawankule said the Pune Journalists Trust regularly conducts training programmes, health camps, study tours, and welfare activities for journalists and their families, and the growing membership and expanded scope of work has created the need for a larger and better-equipped space.

FPJ Shorts
India's IT Layoff Storm: 7 Remote Jobs Poised To Weather Job Cuts Season
India's IT Layoff Storm: 7 Remote Jobs Poised To Weather Job Cuts Season
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Incentives, Major Stipend Hike For Resident Doctors
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Incentives, Major Stipend Hike For Resident Doctors
'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For First India Concert – WATCH
'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For First India Concert – WATCH
PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech
PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech
Read Also
Nashik Tragedy: PM Modi Offers Condolences, CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid After...
article-image

"The new premises will help the Trust organise capacity building, health facilities, and lectures that are attended by ministers, judges, senior officials, and veteran journalists. The longstanding demand of journalists in Pune has now been fulfilled. A well-equipped and spacious building will be constructed on this land," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCA Chief Rohit Pawar Thanks BCCI As Pune Set To Host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Knockouts Amid Shift...

MCA Chief Rohit Pawar Thanks BCCI As Pune Set To Host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Knockouts Amid Shift...

Pune's Lifestyle Crisis: Over 61K Diagnosed With High BP, 39K With Diabetes In 8 Months

Pune's Lifestyle Crisis: Over 61K Diagnosed With High BP, 39K With Diabetes In 8 Months

Minor Stabbed 29 Times In Public Garden Over Love Triangle In Pune’s Chandan Nagar; 5 Arrested, 6...

Minor Stabbed 29 Times In Public Garden Over Love Triangle In Pune’s Chandan Nagar; 5 Arrested, 6...

Nashik: After 5 Months, Birhad Agitation Ends As Govt Withdraws Contract Hiring In Ashram Schools

Nashik: After 5 Months, Birhad Agitation Ends As Govt Withdraws Contract Hiring In Ashram Schools

Maharashtra Govt Clears Allotment Of 8,015 Sq Ft Land To Pune Journalists’ Trust For New Press...

Maharashtra Govt Clears Allotment Of 8,015 Sq Ft Land To Pune Journalists’ Trust For New Press...