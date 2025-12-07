 IndiGo Cancels 18 Flights At Pune International Airport Tomorrow (18th December) Amid Nationwide Disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIndiGo Cancels 18 Flights At Pune International Airport Tomorrow (18th December) Amid Nationwide Disruptions

IndiGo Cancels 18 Flights At Pune International Airport Tomorrow (18th December) Amid Nationwide Disruptions

The disruptions are part of a broader crisis affecting the airline’s nationwide schedule following recent regulatory changes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: IndiGo has cancelled a total of 18 flights at Pune International Airport (PNQ) for Monday (8th December), airport authorities confirmed late Sunday evening. The disruptions are part of a broader crisis affecting the airline’s nationwide schedule following recent regulatory changes.

Below is the list of all cancelled flights in Pune on Monday announced by IndiGo:

Cancelled Flights By IndiGo

Cancelled Flights By IndiGo | Sourced

According to a travel advisory posted by the airport on X (formerly Twitter), which included a detailed roster of cancelled sectors, passengers with travel plans on IndiGo flights from or to Pune were strongly advised to contact the airline’s helpline before heading to the airport.  The cancellations follow days of turbulence at Pune Airport, where hundreds of travellers have faced delays, last-minute cancellations and chaotic scenes at check-in counters and waiting lounges.

Meanwhile, while announcing the cancellations, the airport authorities also announced that a total of 39 flights will run on Monday (8th December) according to their schedule. Passengers are advised to reconfirm their flight status with the airline before departure and arrive well in time for a smooth travel experience.

FPJ Shorts
Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'
Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'
'Privilege Motion Against Kunal Kamra Progressing As Per Procedure': Maharashtra Council Chairman Ram Shinde
'Privilege Motion Against Kunal Kamra Progressing As Per Procedure': Maharashtra Council Chairman Ram Shinde
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises To Customers, Says Operations Are Stabilising And Thanks Staff - VIDEO
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises To Customers, Says Operations Are Stabilising And Thanks Staff - VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win

Below is the list of all flights which will be operational on Monday in Pune:

In another update, according to media reports, IndiGo’s management said it aims to “stabilise” flight operations by 10 December 2025, though the airline admits that planning gaps during the rule implementation aggravated the situation.

For now, airline passengers travelling via Pune are urged to check flight status directly with IndiGo or their travel agent and consider alternate travel options -- particularly over the next few days while the carrier works to restore normal scheduling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Suspended Sub-Registrar Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Mahar Watan Land Deal Involving...

Pune: Suspended Sub-Registrar Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Mahar Watan Land Deal Involving...

Two Marathwada Startups Selected For National MeitY GENESIS EiR Program, Win ₹10 Lakh Grants

Two Marathwada Startups Selected For National MeitY GENESIS EiR Program, Win ₹10 Lakh Grants

Marathwada Breaks Guinness Record With 26,721 Solar Pumps In A Month

Marathwada Breaks Guinness Record With 26,721 Solar Pumps In A Month

Nashik: Five Devotees Killed As Car Plunges 800 Feet Into Valley On Saptashrungi Ghat

Nashik: Five Devotees Killed As Car Plunges 800 Feet Into Valley On Saptashrungi Ghat

IndiGo Cancels 18 Flights At Pune International Airport Tomorrow (18th December) Amid Nationwide...

IndiGo Cancels 18 Flights At Pune International Airport Tomorrow (18th December) Amid Nationwide...