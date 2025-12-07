IndiGo Cancels 18 Flights At Pune International Airport Tomorrow (18th December) Amid Nationwide Disruptions

Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: IndiGo has cancelled a total of 18 flights at Pune International Airport (PNQ) for Monday (8th December), airport authorities confirmed late Sunday evening. The disruptions are part of a broader crisis affecting the airline’s nationwide schedule following recent regulatory changes.

Below is the list of all cancelled flights in Pune on Monday announced by IndiGo:

Cancelled Flights By IndiGo | Sourced

According to a travel advisory posted by the airport on X (formerly Twitter), which included a detailed roster of cancelled sectors, passengers with travel plans on IndiGo flights from or to Pune were strongly advised to contact the airline’s helpline before heading to the airport. The cancellations follow days of turbulence at Pune Airport, where hundreds of travellers have faced delays, last-minute cancellations and chaotic scenes at check-in counters and waiting lounges.

Meanwhile, while announcing the cancellations, the airport authorities also announced that a total of 39 flights will run on Monday (8th December) according to their schedule. Passengers are advised to reconfirm their flight status with the airline before departure and arrive well in time for a smooth travel experience.

Below is the list of all flights which will be operational on Monday in Pune:

In another update, according to media reports, IndiGo’s management said it aims to “stabilise” flight operations by 10 December 2025, though the airline admits that planning gaps during the rule implementation aggravated the situation.

For now, airline passengers travelling via Pune are urged to check flight status directly with IndiGo or their travel agent and consider alternate travel options -- particularly over the next few days while the carrier works to restore normal scheduling.