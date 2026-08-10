MGM University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Vilas Sapkal Conferred Honorary Rank Of 'Colonel' | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prof. Dr Vilas Sapkal, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University, was conferred the honorary rank of ‘Colonel Commandant’ by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) under the Union Ministry of Defence on Sunday. The ceremony was held at the Rukmini Auditorium of MGM University in the presence of senior dignitaries.

The event was attended by NCC Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Group Commander Brigadier Anup Barbare; Commanding Officer of 51 Maharashtra Battalion Colonel B. Sunil Reddy; MGM Vice-President Dr P.M. Jadhav; Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam; Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar; faculty members; students; NCC cadets; and other dignitaries.

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The proposal to confer the honorary rank of Colonel Commandant on Prof. Dr Sapkal was initiated by MGM University Associate NCC Officer Dr Ravindra Kale and Colonel B. Sunil Reddy, Commanding Officer of 51 Maharashtra Battalion.

The proposal was subsequently forwarded by Group Commander Brigadier Anup Barbade of the NCC Group Headquarters, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

NCC Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats and Additional Director General of Maharashtra NCC Directorate Major General Vivek Tyagi recommended the conferment.

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Important Role of Colonel Commandant

The position of Colonel Commandant carries significant responsibilities in guiding the training and activities of the NCC unit at the university. The colonel commandant is expected to coordinate with NCC officers and guide them in promoting discipline, dedication and a sense of responsibility among cadets.

The role also includes providing guidance in the selection of associate NCC officers and student cadets, staying updated with various NCC activities and visiting the NCC unit periodically.

Brigadier Anup Barbade

Speaking on the occasion, Group Commander Brigadier Anup Barbade said that only three vice-chancellors in Maharashtra had been conferred the honorary rank of colonel commandant this year, making Prof Dr Sapkal’s recognition a matter of pride.

He said the NCC uniform closely resembles that of the armed forces and helps instil discipline, responsibility and a spirit of national service among cadets. There are 17 NCC directorates across the country with around 18 lakh cadets, while more than one lakh cadets in Maharashtra are associated with the NCC.

Referring to the NCC motto, “Unity and Discipline", he urged cadets to draw inspiration from it and contribute to the development of the country as responsible citizens.

Congratulating Prof. Dr Sapkal, Brigadier Barbade described MGM University as an excellent institution committed to empowering youth. He urged students to draw inspiration from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the saints of the region and work towards bringing pride to their institution, state and country.

Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam

MGM Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam described the occasion as a unique and proud moment. Recalling his own participation in the NCC during his school and college years, he said the organisation had taught him several important life values.

He said MGM has been built over the past four decades with courage and determination and that the NCC provides students with an opportunity to develop discipline, leadership and the values of national service.

He expressed confidence that MGM University would make significant contributions to military education and training through the NCC and that its cadets would contribute not only to academics but also to the development of the nation.

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Prof. Dr Vilas Sapkal

Expressing his gratitude, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Vilas Sapkal said, “Receiving the honorary rank of Colonel Commandant is an extremely proud and memorable moment for me. I accept this honour with a deep sense of gratitude.”

He said every Indian should contribute towards the nation in whatever way possible and that dedication, commitment and a sense of duty are essential for this.

Prof. Sapkal said MGM University is focusing on holistic education and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). Various student-centric initiatives are being implemented to promote the overall development of students.

He added that the NCC plays an important role in developing discipline, leadership, dedication and a spirit of national service among students, making the honour of Colonel Commandant particularly special and unforgettable for him.

The programme began with the MGM University anthem and concluded with the NCC anthem and national anthem.

On the occasion, Elsa Mukherjee, an NCC cadet, was felicitated for securing second prize in a national-level cybersecurity competition held at the Rashtriya Raksha University.

The programme was compered by NCC cadets SUO Gauri Bhogavankar and LCPL Shravani Nikam.