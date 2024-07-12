Marathwada News: Police Ban Use of Laser Lights Around Airport, 8L Devotees Expected on Ekadashi at Chota Pandharpur |

Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have banned the use of laser and beam light around the Chikalthana airport in the city over safety concerns, an official said on Thursday.

The decision by Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has been taken to avoid visibility issues that plane pilots might encounter due to such lights, the official said. The use of laser and beam lights can also cause accidents, an official release said.

8L devotees expected on Ekadashi

Lakhs of devotees throng the replica of Pandharpur’s Vitthal temple established in Chota Pandharpur, Waluj area, during Ashadi Ekadashi. Last year, around 5 lakh devotees visited from Marathwada and the state. This year, over 8 lakh devotees are expected. The Shri Vitthal Rukhmai Mandir Sansthan at Chota Pandharpur has started preparations for Ashadi Ekadashi on July 17.

Devotees begin arriving a day in advance, prompting the administration to erect barricades and provide facilities for their stay. The main Puja and Aarti will be conducted by MP Sandeepan Bhumre at 2 am and by Waluj PI at 5am on July 17. A strict police bandobast will be in place, with surveillance through 50 CCTV cameras, policemen, and volunteers to ensure safety.

Villagers nab 2 thieves with ATM

Four thieves broke an ATM in Nashik district and brought it in a Scorpio vehicle to Talwada in Vaijapur taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the early hours of Thursday. The villagers got suspicious about the vehicle and nabbed it after a chase. They caught two thieves, but the other two managed to flee, taking advantage of the dark.

The thieves—Vishnu Rambhau Aakat (21, Stona, Partur, Jalna), Deva Subhash Twade (20, Pundliknagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Akash Gadge (Pachod, Paithan), and Laxman Gade—broke an ATM of the IndusInd Bank on Satana Road in Malegaon, Nashik district, early Thursday. They put the entire ATM in a Scorpio vehicle and headed towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, reaching Talwada Shivar in Vaijapur taluka. A patrolling police van passed through the area, prompting the thieves to hide in a farm in Taloda Shivar.

Nearby residents became suspicious of their activity and approached them. Seeing the residents, the thieves abandoned the vehicle and ran into the dark. The villagers chased and caught two of them, but two escaped. Aakat jumped into a well, and the villagers pulled him out. They also caught Twade, but Gadge and Gade fled.

The villagers informed the Shiur police about the incident and handed over the thieves. The police seized an ATM, sharp weapons, mobile phones, and other articles from the thieves. Further investigation is underway.

Fraudsters dupe youth

Three fraudsters duped 32 youth from the city of ₹21.81 lakh on the lure of giving the jobs of volunteers during the Haj pilgrimage and sent them to the pilgrimage with the other pilgrims to provide services to them.

Complainant Ajmat Khawja Ashfaquddin (36, Indiranagar) met the accused Sheikh Kamroddin in December, 2023 and Kamroddin told him that he can sent him to the Haj pilgrimage in less money as he can go to Jeddah as a volunteer to provide services to the other pilgrims. Ajmat gave ₹60,000 for the trip and also asked his friends and relatives to take advantage of this opportunity.

In all, 32 people from the city paid money to the fraudsters in the hope that they would get the opportunity to go on the Haj pilgrimage and they could also provide services to the other pilgrims. However, whenever they asked the concerned persons for jobs, they used to neglect them stating various reasons. Later, the fraudsters called them to Mumbai and Delhi to return their money back. However, they did not receive any money.

The accused demanded more money from the applicants and also threatened to burn their passports if they did not pay them money. When realised that they have been cheated, Kamroddin lodge a complaint with the Jinsi police station and the police are further investigating the case.